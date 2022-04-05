Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 431 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

431 new cases

No new deaths, 11 total deaths added to system

12,815 total deaths;

157 hospitalized patients, 26 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 431 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 401 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 974 new cases, and a 7-day average of 655 cases per day. In 2020, 170 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 174 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 11 added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,815. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 82 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,488 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 77 cases per day. Two of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,278 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.