Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 471 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

471 new cases

1 new death, 2 deaths added to state system

12,858 total deaths;

136 hospitalized patients, 23 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 471 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 647 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 867 new cases, and a 7-day average of 731 cases per day. In 2020, 158 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 151 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death recorded, and two total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,858. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 123 new confirmed cases reported and have been 270,108 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 133 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,285 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.