Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 477 New Cases, One Death

477 new cases

1 new deaths, 11 total deaths added to the system

12,089 total deaths;

443 hospitalized patients, 77 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 477 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 525 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 597 new cases, and a 7-day average of 557 cases.

There was one new death, and 11 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,089. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 85 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,680 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 80 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state sytem were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,124 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.