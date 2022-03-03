Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 517 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

517 new cases

0 new deaths, 10 total deaths added to the system

12,057 total deaths;

474 hospitalized patients, 83 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 517 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 560 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 737 new cases, and a 7-day average of 569 cases.

There were no new deaths, and 10 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,057. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 96 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,609 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 81 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state sytem were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,119 since the beginning of the pandemic.

