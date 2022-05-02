Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 640 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

640 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

12,869 total deaths;

245 hospitalized patients, 39 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 640 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,316 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 415 new cases, and a 7-day average of 654 cases per day. In 2020, 334 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 278 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,869. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 112 new confirmed cases reported and have been 273,146 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 279 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,286 since the beginning of the pandemic.

