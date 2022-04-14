Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 814 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

814 new cases

No new deaths, 3 deaths added to state system

12,854 total deaths;

148 hospitalized patients, 33 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 814 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 729 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 955 new cases, and a 7-day average of 719 cases per day. In 2020, 155 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 139 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but three deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,854. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 161 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,633 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 161 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,284 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.