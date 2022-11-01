Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 848 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

848 new cases

1 new death recorded, 6 added to state system

15,478 total deaths;

500 hospitalized patients, 63 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 848 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 849 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,477 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,861 cases per day. In 2020, 3,355 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,425 cases per day.

One new death was recorded, and six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,478 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 184 new confirmed cases reported and have been 321,740 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 164 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,398 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.