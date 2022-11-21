Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 852 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

852 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,565 total deaths;

450 hospitalized patients, 72 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 852 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 720 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,666 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,138 cases per day. In 2020, 6,143 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,319 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,565 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 79 new confirmed cases reported and have been 324,779 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 150 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,403 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.