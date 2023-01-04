Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 858 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

858 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 22 added to state system

15,835 total deaths;

626 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 858 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 796 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 11,761 new cases, and a 7-day average of 7,630 cases per day. In 2021, 3,505 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,694 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 22 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,835 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 243 new confirmed cases reported and have been 333,670 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 195 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,435 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.