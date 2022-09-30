Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

930 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,263 total deaths;

374 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,429 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,507 cases per day. In 2020, 2,816 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,379 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, and one death was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,263 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 172 new confirmed cases reported and have been 316,769 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 144 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

