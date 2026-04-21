Dexter Patterson's 'Birds of the Great Lakes' Makes Birding Fun and Accessible

× Expand Photo by Pat Yarbrough Dexter Patterson with binoculars Dexter Patterson with his book and binoculars

Dexter Patterson, also known by his social media handle Wisco Birder, is the author of Birds of the Great Lakes, a fun, easy-to-use field guide to birds of Wisconsin and the broader Great Lakes region. Patterson is co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, an organization with the mission of sharing a love for birding with Black, Brown and Indigenous communities, as well as co-host of The Bird Joy Podcast with Jason Hall.

Published by Hachette Book Group and Timber Press last fall, Birds of the Great Lakes is Patterson’s first book. While it may look small, it is 364 pages and features more than 150 bird species. The book is not a complete list of every single bird species but gives folks a solid idea of what they might see. Grouped by family, each listed bird species features photographs with field markings and descriptions of its habitat, diet and behavior, plus a fun fact. For example, the Black-crowned night heron, a stocky wading bird found along rivers and wetlands, is noted to not distinguish between its own chicks and those of other herons, caring for any chick that finds itself in a nest.

Birds of the Great Lakes took Patterson about a year and a half to write. He affirms how lucky we are here in Wisconsin in terms of birding thanks to our situation on the Mississippi Flyway and bordering both Lake Michigan and Superior. “During migration, a lot of people don’t realize how beneficial that is for us,” he explains. “Birds are taking pit stops in Milwaukee and hanging out in all the parks along the lake there. There’s so much variety with the types of birds, from the songbirds to the shorebirds to the waterfowl. We get it all.” Patterson cites some of his personal favorite birding spots around the Great Lakes to be Madison’s Picnic Point, the Milwaukee Lakefront, Indiana Dunes and Ohio’s Magee Marsh.

New to Birding?

While many field guides are written comprehensively for birders who already know what they are looking for, Patterson tailored Birds of the Great Lakes to folks who are entirely new to birding or “bird-curious.” He says, “I wanted to make more of a companion guide, something you can stick in a hoodie pocket, to meet new birders where they are and give them a glimpse of what they could potentially see out there.”

The best advice Patterson has for those just getting into birding is to take pressure off themselves. “It’s really easy to think you need to see every bird. Take your time. You don’t need to have the best camera or fanciest binoculars—you don’t even need to know what you’re looking at. Just pay attention. Eventually you will see them. Once you start chasing and listing and thinking you need to know everything, the joy starts to seep out of you.”

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Growing up in Madison, Patterson has loved birds and the outdoors since he was a child. “My grandpa had feeders and binoculars, and he was into nature,” he recalls. “After he passed away, they actually gave me his binoculars which was my first pair. My mom would always tell me that I had a lot of my grandpa in me, so as I got older, I had more curiosity with birds and started paying more attention.”

Love of Birds

Expand Photo by Pat Yarbrough Dexter Patterson book signing Dexter Patterson signs a copy of his book 'Birds of the Great Lakes' for a reader

For the longest time, Patterson did not share his love for birds with others. “Part of that was because I never really saw anybody who looked like me that liked birds,” he shares. Like many others, however, Patterson found himself spending more time in nature during the Covid pandemic. “It was a horrible time for a lot of people, but a lot of people did find nature. Birds were a big part of that, and ever since then it’s seemed like birding is having a moment.”

Patterson paid close attention to how birds made him feel at that time—a feeling he describes as “bird joy.” Eager to share that joy with others, he began sharing videos on Instagram of his birding adventures around Madison. “Maybe I could convince other people who look like me to get outside, or other people who don’t think they like birds that they are.”

One of Patterson’s first videos that caught folks’ attention was of a Baltimore oriole—a striking orange and black songbird of deciduous forests. Known for his animated energy and signature catchphrase “You ready? Let’s go!” Patterson organically built his following as Wisco Birder over time, where he now has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Building Birding

Determined to help expand the birding community across Wisconsin and beyond, Patterson’s logical next step was to write his own field guide. “It was a way to build from the videos. If you’re familiar with the videos and have the book, you’ll see that they mirror each other a little bit where in the videos you get the bird ID, then go into habitats and try getting photos of the behaviors of the birds, then finishing the video with a fun fact. I literally wrote the book that way.”

He continues, “When I take pictures of birds, they transport me back into times and places, and flicking through this book took me back to a lot of the journeys I’ve been on. I had some really cool moments with some of these birds, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of. It’s nostalgic for me, and it’s new and exciting for so many other people.”

Since its founding in 2021, the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin has carried out monthly programming in the Madison and Milwaukee areas by way of hikes, bird counts and community events. In a wonderful effort to make birding more accessible for underserved communities, the organization recently got birding backpacks for children and families into all 13 of Milwaukee’s library branches.

Diversity in the Community

Patterson is delighted to see more Black, Brown and Indigenous folks in the birding community. He cites Black Birders Week, created by Black AF in STEM, as having a significant impact on that. “They created a platform in a time where so many of Black and Brown birder friends all felt like we were the only ones. All of a sudden, the Christian Cooper event happened in Central Park, and the social justice movements with George Floyd were sweeping across the country. That event in Central Park really sparked this movement in outdoor spaces and all these different STEM fields where Black and Brown people were like, “we exist and we’re here.” Black Birders Week connected us all together; we haven’t been alone this whole time, we just haven’t had a lot of the access or vision of what birding could be that included people who look like us. Birding clubs like ours, and In Color Birding in Philadelphia, and the Special Bird Service Society in Canada all sparked up. It has changed, and there’s a lot of work to do, but I’ve seen a lot of progress.”

Birds of the Great Lakes is available online or at your local bookstore. Patterson has started working on his second book, which he says will focus specifically on bird joy and the role that birds have played in his life.