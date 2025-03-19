Diorama-Rama Raises Money for Charities with ‘Myths and Legends'’ Theme

× Expand Photo courtesy of D Kirschling Morning Blend Diorama A diorama of "The Morning Blend" made for Diorama-rama.

One of Milwaukee’s most beloved hobbyist extravaganzas, the National Diorama Month's Diorama-Rama, returns to Amorphic Beer in Riverwest on Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrates the wonderful world of miniatures, inviting participants to build and display their own dioramas while the event raises funds for local charities. The theme is different every year; past ones have included the future, the past, and most recently ‘90s nostalgia. This year’s theme, Myths and Legends, calls for all things fantasy and folklore.

Founder and facilitator (and inventor of National Diorama Month) D Kirschling started the Diorama-Rama from being inspired by the Milwaukee Public Museum, which houses the first-ever habitat diorama —a muskrat display.

“March is probably my least favorite month, or at least it was,” she explains. “I made a diorama in March as something to do, and I joked that it was for “National Diorama Month.” After a couple years, my husband Joe said that I should have a “Diorama-Rama” for National Diorama Month. He was right. I should.”

Kirschling’s first Diorama-Rama took place at Blackbird Bar in 2016, and it had a Milwaukee theme. It took place on the last Tuesday of March, which has since become the set date for it every year.

“It was packed, totally beyond my expectations," Kirschling recalls. “We were at capacity a half hour into the event. We had cute dioramas of the Domes, the Milverine, the Sydney Hih Building, Kaszubes Park…there was a larger interest than I ever thought was possible.”

At Home at Amorphic

Expand Photo courtesy of D Kirschling Willy Wonka Diorama A diorama of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory made for Diorama-rama.

The Diorama-Rama then moved to Brenner Brewing, then to Anodyne in Walker’s Point, and then was supposed to be at Lakefront Brewery in 2020 until COVID hit. Kirschling resumed the Diorama-Rama in 2023 at Amorphic Beer, where its home has been since. The dioramas are always left on display for the week following the event.

“Amorphic really does feel like home,” Kirschling reckons. “They have been nothing but supportive, and I love their general community involvement. It’s a partnership that’s been made to last.”

Selecting the theme gets more and more challenging with each year, according to Kirschling, but it is always a thrill seeing the originality and creativity of peoples’ creations. “No Peeps” is the only rule—referring to the candy. Kirschling estimates that about 30 people participate every year. “You want something that is both broad and can be really specific,” she says. “I like it to be a surprise.”

The Diorama-Rama is always free to attend, with money for local organizations raised through both donations and sold votes for the best diorama of the ‘Rama. This year the Diorama-Rama is supporting Streetlife Communities, who provide essential aid, care and resources to Milwaukee’s unhoused community. They will also be accepting in-kind donations for new or gently used winter clothing and toiletries.

“We’ll have a barrel for that at Amorphic that will be up for the week,” Kirschling mentions. The MKEBento food truck will be parked outside Amorphic Beer from 5 to 9 p.m. the evening of the Diorama-Rama.

“I love it to be a renaissance faire,” Kirschling remarks about what to expect for Myths and Legends. “We might get some yetis and sasquatches, maybe a Hodag or two. I think it’s going to be a good mix.”

To submit a display or get in touch, email dioramarama@nationaldioramamonth.com.

Kirschling recently teamed up with Awkward Nerd Events for a diorama-building workshop at The Sugar Maple, and she hopes to do more events like that in the future. She also runs the diorama competition for Milwaukee Krampusnacht in the winter.