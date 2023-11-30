Diverse & Resilient Youth Friendsgiving and Upcoming Events

Diverse & Resilient Youth Friendsgiving

Diverse & Resilient is hosting their Youth Friendsgiving this Thursday, Nov. 30. The LGBTQ+ resource center and community organization, located at 2439 N Holton St between the Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a free, family-friendly event complete with festive food, music, crafts and games.

The Youth Friendsgiving is one of many youth-oriented nights that Diverse & Resilient hosts throughout the year.

Diverse & Resilient Youth Program Coordinator Jaylin Mitchell shares how the Youth Friendsgiving aligns with the organization’s mission of care, community and connection for LGBTQ+ folks in Milwaukee. “Especially in times of isolation like the winter months and holiday season, we want everyone to feel the warmth that we provide for them. Youth can connect with other youth here and have space to learn and grow with one another.”

In addition to the Youth Friendsgiving, Diverse & Resilient has two other upcoming events. Their World AIDS Day Fashion Show is this Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Zao MKE (2319 E Kenwood Blvd). Gluttoni Sinn is hosting, DJ Travvy Trav is playing music, and Carroll’s Blazing BBQ is serving food and beverages.

Then on Dec. 16, Diverse & Resilient is hosting a Thinking Under the Influence Workshop at their center, teaching folks alcohol harm reduction tactics. This event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; youth will earn both a certificate and $25 gift card upon registration.

Questions or concerns about each event may be directed to Jaylin Mitchell at jmitchell@diverseandresilient.org. For more information, visit the Diverse & Resilient website at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d07b6b39/EwGJjcUCJ0OAl0sI77sGRg?u=https://www.diverseandresilient.org/.