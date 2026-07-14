Divine Nine students unite to clean Bradford Beach after Fourth of July Holiday

× Expand Photo by Dakota Rush-Barnes Divine Nine Bradford Cleanup - 2026 Members of Divine Nine organizations picking up trash on Bradford Beach after the Fourth of July (2026)

Several college students and members of Divine Nine organizations came together at Bradford Beach on July 5 to help clean one of Milwaukee's busiest public spaces after the Fourth of July holiday.

The cleanup, organized by the Epsilon Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., brought together students from several Wisconsin colleges and universities to remove litter left behind after the holiday weekend. Volunteers collected nine half-filled bags of trash weighing an estimated 10 to 15 pounds.

Kenneth Pickett, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha's Epsilon Tau Chapter, said the event focused on more than removing trash.

“This project was important because it was more than just picking up trash,” Pickett said. “It was about showing responsibility, protecting the environment and setting an example that small acts of service can make a real difference.”

Service brings organizations together

Expand Photo by Dakota Barnes-Rush Divine Nine beach cleanup - 2026 Members of Divine Nine organizations smile for a photo after cleaning up Bradford Beach (2026)

The cleanup also reflected Alpha Phi Alpha's long-standing commitment to community service, leadership and civic engagement. Pickett said serving the community is a responsibility that fraternity members should demonstrate through action.

“It was important to have other Divine Nine organizations and college students involved because service is stronger when we do it together,” Pickett said. "Coming together showed unity and purpose."

Students from organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. joined the effort.

Tevin Matthew, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student working to reestablish his Omega Psi Phi chapter, said participating allowed members to reconnect with the campus while supporting the community. “The community is really what's important," Matthew said. "We come to each other's events, help where it's needed and make sure we're here for each other.”

Justice Durham, of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., said working alongside other organizations created a greater impact than any group could achieve alone. “We're good by ourselves, but we're better together,” Durham said.

Students emphasize giving back

Angela Dale, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., said the cleanup also supported her organization's environmental initiative.

“We want to show the community that we're here, that we're active and ready to help,” Dale said. “There is strength in numbers, and we all have similar interests in wanting to enhance our communities.”

Many participants said the event created new relationships while reinforcing the importance of community service. David Luckett, an 18-year-old culinary arts student at Milwaukee Area Technical College, said he joined the cleanup after being invited by a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. “The cleanup helped me understand that you can serve your community while still having fun at the same time,” Luckett said.

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Marquette University student Darro Harland said growing up in Milwaukee motivated him to help improve the city's public spaces. “I always say if you see a problem, find a way to solve it,” Harland said. “If it looks good, it feels good, and the people in the community will do good.”

Inspiring future volunteer efforts

Russell, a rising senior at Marquette University, said the event changed the way he views volunteer work. “Service doesn't always have to be solo,” he said. “Service is more fun when you're with people you enjoy being around.”

Participants said they hope the cleanup encourages more residents and students to volunteer in Milwaukee neighborhoods throughout the year.

Pickett said the event's success was measured by more than the amount of trash collected. “If people leave feeling motivated to keep serving and taking care of the community,” Pickett said, “then the event was successful.”