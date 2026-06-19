× Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Wendy's Way trail sign A trail sign for Wendy's Way in Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon, Wisconsin (2026)

A fleeting Wisconsin weather event known as “summer” is upon us! This means you should go outside, and not only to your local beer garden but also into nature. Unfortunately, the brief window of extraordinary climate conditions attracts everyone else, too. So you can expect the larger and more well known nearby conservation lands to be chock full of children, drowning in dogs, jumping with joggers, and generally packed with people. But we go into nature in part to escape the city with its hustle and bustle of others. We don’t need them to follow us into the woods, now do we? Sure, we could drive for 100 miles and certainly find reprieve, but we usually don’t have that much time to spare. Therefore, we should seek the lesser known nearby small pockets of tranquility to spend some of our summertime in seclusion. I’m not saying skip the festivals—no way! I love those!—but we should all mix it up with some easy access natural immersion. For starters, I recommend Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon.

Managed by Restoring Lands, a private land trust, this low-key trail explores a small forest and ravine, a massive bluff with an epic view, and some curious fancy ruins — plenty of interesting features for a short loop.

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Bridge - Donges Bay Gorge A bridge along the walking path in Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon, Wisconsin (2026)

One enters Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area via a small parking lot and trailhead nestled in a high-end bluff-adjacent McMansion subdivision. When I visited in springtime, I had the only car parked in the lot. The trailhead leads to an easement between affluent abodes, then into the woods and onto an unexpected antique stone bridge spanning a ravine with a trickling stream below. This bridge reminds me of the scene in Excalibur where the knights on horseback come galloping into the foreground as the surrounding flowers all spontaneously bloom with the passing steeds. I re-watched the film and, turns out, there’s no bridge in that scene, but my point is the bridge is quite dramatic for being randomly in the woods. Plus a few abutting fruit trees were in fact in bloom when I was there.

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Bathhouse - Donges Bay Gorge The bathhouse in Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon, Wisconsin (2026)

Shortly after the bridge a smaller trail begins on the right, labeled with a small signpost, “Wendy’s Way.” This trail follows the ravine edge, through a mixed forest of oak, pine and birch trees. It crosses several small wooden plank bridges above rivulets feeding into the ravine. A few side trails follow fingers of land reaching out and down towards the ravine between the rivulets. The soft, pine needle laden earth makes for easy treading. A family of deer graze along the opposite bank of the ravine. A Wild Turkey wanders about.

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Majestic Vista

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky View of Lake Michigan - Donges Bay Gorge A view of Lake Michigan from Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon, Wisconsin (2026)

Eventually Wendy’s Way reaches the bluff edge. A strange slab of concrete—some sort of ruined foundation—sits atop the sky-high cliff towering over the vast Great Lake with its incalculably far-distant horizon, dotted with clamoring waterfowl, edged with a roaring surf. The whole trip here is worth it just for this majestic vista. Last time I was here, the short side trail leading to the slab was marked “Closed,” due to erosion, perhaps, maybe for liability reasons, or some combination there-of. Despite the warning signage, I took the liberty of visiting the slab and it was a perfectly safe and stable trail.

Wendy’s Way continues north along the bluff edge, winding towards the centerpiece of the conservation land: the old estate grounds of Jens Jensen, a Danish immigrant and fantastically successful landscape architect. Wendy’s Way ends at a midsize grass field, the other side of which marks the terminus of an overgrown access road, which is a continuation of the main easement from the Excalibur bridge. A buffer of woods between the bluff and field is hemmed by a few walkways of paving stones arching around exotic tree species, between beds of flowers and tufts of decorative shrubs. These are the few fleeting landscaped remnants of the estate’s former capitalist glory. Still very much intact, but abandoned, is the bathhouse, complete with an ornate weathervane and other fine details. Here on the bathhouse deck, you’ll find a series of information panels and maps describing the grounds, the history of the estate, and more about dear Mr. Jensen.

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Easement - Donges Bay Gorge The easement in Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area in Mequon, Wisconsin (2026)

The trip back down the easement to the parking lot is short and dead straight. By the time I returned to the car there were two others in the lot, but I never saw the occupants. Suffice to say, Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area is a special regional asset. Walking the short loop here will get your blood flowing and your lungs infused with fresh air; your spirit will be awed by the lake and woods and soothed by the solitude; your intellect and imagination will be sparked by the unique and mysterious ruins. All these vitality enriching experiences can be yours in less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee. Find the Donges Bay Gorge Natural Area parking lot and trailhead amidst the McMansions on N Wildwood Court off of N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon.