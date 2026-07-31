Empowering Futures: Milwaukee Students Find Lifeline in UNCF Support

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nadia Adams Nadia Adams Nadia Adams

For students from Milwaukee, pursuing higher education often comes with significant financial hurdles. However, organizations like the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) provide a crucial safety net, transforming academic dreams into reality for local scholars.

Nadia Adams, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee marketing graduate, always viewed college as the natural next step in her life.

"It was just the natural progression of life is the next step would be to go to college," Adams said.

After completing her bachelor's degree, she pursued a master's degree to gain a deeper understanding of marketing and secure valuable internships. When she discovered a UNCF scholarship during the Covid pandemic, the financial relief was immediate.

"It was one of the first, if not the first scholarship that I ever received in college," Adams said.

The scholarship helped pay down her undergraduate tuition, allowing her to move forward without overwhelming debt. Today, she works at the Milwaukee World Festival and encourages participants in the upcoming UNCF Walk for Education to stay connected with community resources.

"Continue to stay involved with those type of community events," Adams said.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

Expand Photo courtesy of Wy'yana Adams Wy'yana Adams Wy'yana Adams

Similarly, Wy'yana Adams, a rising sophomore health science major at Spelman College from Milwaukee, found inspiration in the ambitious individuals surrounding her. Despite coming from a family with financial challenges, she aimed high.

“Even though I'm first generation, I feel like they definitely served as strong representation of what going to get what you desire looks like,” Adams said.

Wy'yana Adams secured a UNCF merit scholarship at the Empower Me Tour held at the Baird Center in Milwaukee. The award helped her navigate the steep tuition costs of a private institution out of state. “Being able to have a scholarship from UNCF to just tackle on, it can go towards books, it's going towards tuition, room and board, things of that nature,” Adams said.

Staying debt-free through her freshman year has fueled her ambition to become a diagnostic radiologist specializing in neurology, inspired by the passing of her grandmother. Ahead of the August 1 UNCF Walk for Education, she reflects on the organization's broad impact.

“I always say that UNCF is a catalyst for my generation,” Adams said.

Building a Catalyst for Future Generations

Expand Photo courtesy of Prianna McDonald Prianna McDonald Prianna McDonald

Prianna McDonald, another Milwaukee native and Spelman College graduate who majored in psychology, faced similar financial strains during her undergraduate studies. Researching funding options led her to UNCF, which awarded her scholarships from 2022 through her postgrad opportunities. “It lifted a great weight off my shoulders and my mom's,” McDonald said.

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The continuous support allowed her to focus on her education rather than stressing constantly over student loans. Now working as a development associate in the product innovation space at PNC in Pittsburgh, she recognizes the profound message behind community donations. "It shows us what's possible," McDonald said.

As the community prepares for the annual UNCF Walk for Education on August 1, stories from alumni like Nadia Adams, Wy'yana Adams, and Prianna McDonald highlight the enduring power of educational equity and support in Milwaukee.