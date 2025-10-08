Fat Body Hotties Expands Community Partnerships

Expand Photo Courtesy of Fat Body Hotties Fat Body Hotties co-organizers Ashley Mertes and Sarah Chojnacki Fat Body Hotties co-organizers Ashley Mertes (left) and Sarah Chojnacki (right)

Fat Body Hotties has been expanding its community partnerships as it hosts family-friendly social functions emphasizing accessibility, inclusivity and mutual aid. The group is hosting a clothing swap Saturday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

It is not always easy to find affordable clothing options in larger sizes at stores, so Sarah Chojnacki created Fat Body Hotties in 2023 to hold clothing swaps for community members to find and exchange such items. The group reclaims the word “fat” as means of autonomy, celebration and self-determination. With its swaps, Fat Body Hotties welcomes community members to bring or take home clothing, footwear, accessories or personal care items free of charge. Bringing items is not required to take items home. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters are on-site.

Founder Chojnacki is delighted to observe people coming to the swaps happy and leaving even happier. “Folks have come up to us sharing that they’re so happy this space exists because they haven’t seen it before. We have a lot of queer and trans folks that come, and so many have said that this is gender affirming care for them because they can’t find clothes at stores or other swaps.”

Chojnacki now co-run Fat Body Hotties with community organizer Ashley Mertes, who had attended the first few swaps. “We just hit it off and had a great time,” Mertes says.

“Ashley has been instrumental in outreach and connecting with community partners,” Chojnacki adds. “This has been so needed in our community, and Ashley saw that need and was very enthusiastic.”

Honoring the History

After a brief hiatus, Fat Body Hotties returned this year with more intentionality around the anti-capitalist nature of its mission. Chojnacki notes that the fat liberation movement was started by Black queer women and femmes, which Fat Body Hotties seeks to honor the history of. “Fat liberation is included in liberation for all,” they elaborate. “The healthcare system oppresses fat folks, and now more than ever, this resource is needed. These small threads create long and lasting impacts.”

The first clothing swap of 2025, held at Urban Ecology Center, attracted more than 300 people. Leftover items were donated to Ellsworth Correctional Center for folks transitioning out of incarceration as well as Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. “We saw how great the UEC’s post-distribution system was, so we adapted that into Fat Body Hotties,” Chojnacki explains. “These organizations might already have donations of clothes of regular sizes, but they don’t have any clothing that is for fat or plus-size folks, so those places need clothing from us.”

“With Medicaid and nonprofits being cut, we might get leaned on more heavily as a resource, but we’re welcoming of that,” Mertes affirms. “Something that’s no longer sparking joy for you may be treasured by someone else.”

Sherman Phoenix

Upon connecting with Romero McCants, Director of Operations & Engagement at Sherman Phoenix, Fat Body Hotties had its first swap there this past summer. “It was very successful,” Chojnacki reflects. “Folks who haven’t been at our events before were there, which was really great to see.”

Opened in 2018, Sherman Phoenix is a mini-mall home to more than 25 Black-owned businesses. The space is wheelchair accessible and a center for community engagement, making it perfect for Fat Body Hotties events. Leftover items from the most recent swap were donated to Pathfinders and St. Vincent de Paul’s Harambee Kitchen.

As community interest continues to grow, Fat Body Hotties seeks more volunteers. Email fatbodyhot@gmail.com if interested. “We want to do other events besides clothing swaps,” Mertes adds. “We definitely want to do bigger things and expand.”

After Saturday, the next swaps will be on December 13, February 28 and April 25. “Thanks to these swaps, I haven’t had to buy new clothing since this started,” Chojnacki remarks. “As long as people need this, we’re going to be here.”