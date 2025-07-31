Find Your Kuumba," an Afternoon of Art, Music and Community

× Expand Photo via Girls Rock MKE - Facebook Girls Rock MKE - Ladies Rock MKE A woman stands with her guitar at a mic

Local organizations Girls Rock MKE and The New State are teaming up for an afternoon of art, music and community with the “Find Your Kuumba” event taking place this Saturday, August 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Harambee’s Kuumba Juice & Coffee. The free, all-ages event will feature performers, vendors, food and beverages from the cafe, family-friendly activities and more.

Kuumba co-founder Joe Ferch says in a press release, “This event embodies the spirit of kuumba, which means using your creative self to make your community more beautiful than how you found it.” Executive director of The New State, Dima Pochtarev, adds, “Events like this are how we build a future where youth have access to the tools, mentorship and platforms they deserve.”

Artists performing at “Find Your Kuumba” include Girls Rock MKE alumni band Nail Polish, singer-songwriter Lily Slay, hip hop artist and producer Super Ego, and youth DJs from The New State. A community open mic is part of the mix as well.

“I love the energy and community-mindedness of Kuumba and I am so excited to host a concert in their beautiful courtyard,” Girls Rock MKE Executive Director Mary Joy affirms. “The neighborhood will be able to seamlessly engage with the event by walking in from the street or the cafe.”

“Find Your Kuumba” highlights a new partnership between the two sponsoring organizations that champions hands-on opportunities for engaging with music education and performance, particularly for youth. Girls Rock MKE brings years of experience as an incubator for girls, non-binary and trans youth interested in becoming musicians, and The New State has a youth-driven model centered on access to DJing, audio and stage production.

Joy elaborates, “Together, we’re really focused on expanding access to creating, expressing and learning about music skills in communities of supportive peers and mentors, with shared values around youth empowerment, music education and creative leadership.”

Beyond Saturday’s event, the organizations are together planning a community series, funded by grants from the Wisconsin Art Board, that includes workshops for songwriting, audio recording and live sound at Washington Park Wednesday.