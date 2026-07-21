From Sheep Herding to Samhain: Discover Exciting Experiences at Irish Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Home of Halloween tent - Milwaukee Irish Fest Milwaukee Irish Fest's 'Home of Halloween' tent.

Every year, Milwaukee Irish Fest works to mix favorite traditions at the festival with something new, giving longtime attendees and first-time visitors new reasons to explore the world's largest celebration of Irish culture. From exciting cultural exhibits and family-friendly experiences to can't-miss music debuts, this year's festival introduces several firsts that make a trip to the lakefront even more worthwhile.

Taking place August 13–16, 2026, at Henry Maier Festival Park, Irish Fest continues to expand what it means to celebrate Irish culture, showcasing not only Ireland's history and traditions but also the artists, stories, and experiences shaping its future.

One of the most unique additions this year is sheep-herding demonstrations. Held in Urban Park just outside the North Gate on Saturday and Sunday, these live demonstrations will showcase one of Ireland's most iconic rural traditions. Watch highly trained border collies work alongside their handler to expertly guide sheep through a series of commands, highlighting the intelligence, precision, and teamwork that have been central to Irish farming for generations.

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Imirce Project - University of Galway A photo from the University of Galway's Imirce Project: The Kerby A. Miller Collection.

The Irish diaspora in America will also be featured with the debut of the University of Galway's Imirce Project: The Kerby A. Miller Collection. This remarkable archive features thousands of letters and personal stories written by Irish emigrants to North America from the seventeenth through the mid-twentieth centuries. Throughout the weekend, visitors can hear live readings of these letters at the Theatre Pavilion, explore an exhibit in the Genealogy Area, and attend a Hedge School presentation about the fascinating work of researching, preserving, and digitizing the collection. It's a powerful reminder that the Irish story is also an American story and one that resonates strongly in a city like Milwaukee.

Another international partnership brings attendees face-to-face with the birthplace of one of the world's most widely celebrated holidays. Home of Halloween, presented by Fáilte Ireland, invites attendees to discover the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where Halloween first began. Through engaging storytellers, folklore, myths, and conversations with representatives from Halloween festivals across Ireland, visitors can explore the authentic origins of the holiday while gathering inspiration for a future autumn trip across the Atlantic.

Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Aer Lingus Classic pep rally 2026

Sports fans won't want to miss the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Wisconsin Badgers Pep Rally on Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m. at the Aer Lingus Stage. Celebrating Wisconsin's upcoming appearance in the 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland, the pep rally features performances by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Marching Band, Paddy and Molly McFest, the Sláinte Irish Dancers, and more. Throughout the weekend, attendees can also stop by the Aer Lingus College Football Classic activation area to test their football skills and learn more about attending the football game in Ireland to root on the Badgers.

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Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Billow Wood Billow Wood

Of course, no Irish Fest would be complete without live music, and this year's lineup welcomes several artists making their festival debut. Scottish bagpipe sensation Ally the Piper has become an international phenomenon by combining traditional bagpipes with classic rock anthems and high-energy stage performances. Traditional Irish supergroup BIIRD brings together some of Ireland's finest young female musicians with a fresh, contemporary approach to traditional music. Billow Wood offers thoughtful songwriting rooted in Irish folk traditions, while Campbell and Jensen deliver a blend of Celtic, Americana, and acoustic influences that has earned them a loyal regional following.

Whether you're discovering ancient Irish traditions, diving into stories of immigration, cheering on the Badgers, or taking in all of the live music, this year's Milwaukee Irish Fest offers plenty of new experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Admission is free for children ages 12 and under. View the full festival lineup and schedule at irishfest.com, and get your tickets in advance to avoid the queues at the box office! Purchase your tickets here.