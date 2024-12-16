Generous Donation Ensures Free Admission for Kids at Milwaukee Art Museum

× Expand Photo by Kirkikis - Getty Images Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) announced a transformative gift that will allow children aged 12 and under to visit the museum free of charge, thanks to an anonymous donor's remarkable $3.5 million contribution. The donation establishes an endowment specifically to support free child admission, fostering a love for art in young visitors.

According to the museum’s statement, the donor wished to honor their cherished memories of visiting the museum with their family and expressed a desire to provide similar opportunities for future generations.

“This wonderful gift is a celebration of the way that philanthropy can have a significant and lasting impact for generations,” said André Allaire, MAM’s chief development officer. “Every day, our youngest museum visitors will be able to access, engage with, and learn from world-class exhibitions and programs free of charge thanks to the generosity of an individual who believes in the power of art to strengthen our community.”

This endowment ensures that children will enjoy free access not only to MAM’s renowned collections but also to its temporary exhibitions and youth-focused programs. Currently, the museum’s offerings include Acceleration of History, a thought-provoking collection of photography and video works by American artist Robert Longo, and a display of woodblock prints by Baltimore-based artist LaToya M. Hobbs, known for exploring themes of family and identity.

“Since our earliest days as an institution, the Milwaukee Art Museum has provided free educational experiences for children," said Marcelle Polednik, MAM director. "The endowment established from this inspirational donation will keep that tradition alive for future generations of the communities we serve.”

This generous gift highlights the enduring impact of philanthropy on cultural institutions and underscores the donor’s belief in art’s ability to connect and inspire individuals of all ages. With free admission for children, MAM is poised to create unforgettable experiences for young visitors, ensuring that art remains accessible to families across the community.