Get Ready for the 2024 Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival, a four-day celebration of music and moto culture, is set to take place from July 25-28 in the Milwaukee region. With a mix of free and ticketed events, the festival promises a fantastic experience for all attendees. Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY, with advance tickets available now at HDHomecoming.com. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for this exciting event.

Venues

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival will be hosted at multiple venues across Milwaukee:

Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Located on the downtown Milwaukee shore of Lake Michigan.

(400 W Canal St.): Situated just south of downtown Milwaukee.

(3700 W Juneau Ave.): In central Milwaukee.

(3700 W Juneau Ave.): In central Milwaukee. Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations (W156 N9000 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls, Wis.).

Advance Tickets for Veterans Park

Headlining acts at Veterans Park include:

Red Hot Chili Peppers on July 27

on July 27 Jelly Roll and HARDY on July 26

In addition to the musical performances, Veterans Park will feature thrilling stunt shows by Nitro Circus and Monster Energy action sports athletes, local food and beverages, and more. Ticket options range from General Admission to VIP packages, with special bundles available for 2-pack and 4-pack General Admission tickets. Children aged 10 and under can attend for free with an adult General Admission ticket. Visit HDHomecoming.com for ticketing options and the full performance schedule.

Transportation and Shuttle Services

Avoid the hassle of parking by using the Rally Point bus rideshare, local bar and restaurant shuttles, or Milwaukee Public Transportation. Bars and restaurants interested in offering shuttle services can email hdhomecoming@harley-davidson.com to reserve a spot and obtain a shuttle permit.

Homecoming Opening Ceremony

Kick off the festival at the Homecoming Opening Ceremony on Thursday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the new Davidson Park, located at Harley-Davidson Headquarters. Following the ceremony, head to the Harley-Davidson Museum for Bike Night and a free evening performance by Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Celebrating Willie G. Davidson

This year’s festival will honor the contributions of artist and designer Willie G. Davidson with various activities and displays at all Homecoming venues. Highlights include:

Guided tours at the Juneau Avenue Headquarters.

at the Juneau Avenue Headquarters. A light show on Hoan Bridge on July 25.

on July 25. The Badger Heritage Chapter Vintage Motorcycle Timeline at Davidson Park on July 27.

at Davidson Park on July 27. Special exhibits and a custom bike show at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Events and Entertainment

The festival will host a variety of events at different locations, including:

Veterans Park: In addition to headlining acts, enjoy performances by artists such as The Offspring, Cypress Hill, and more. Experience daily stunt shows, tattooing, barbershop services, and displays of 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In addition to headlining acts, enjoy performances by artists such as The Offspring, Cypress Hill, and more. Experience daily stunt shows, tattooing, barbershop services, and displays of 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Headquarters & Davidson Park: Take guided historical tours, participate in family-friendly activities, and purchase personalized bricks to support the new community park.

Take guided historical tours, participate in family-friendly activities, and purchase personalized bricks to support the new community park. Harley-Davidson Museum: Explore museum tours, exhibits, shopping, and food. Enjoy free live music daily and special events celebrating Willie G. Davidson.

Explore museum tours, exhibits, shopping, and food. Enjoy free live music daily and special events celebrating Willie G. Davidson. Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations: Demo rides, police skills demonstrations, and facility tours are available.

Organized Ride Opportunities

Join one of the organized ride events, including:

H.O.G. Homecoming Ride 2024 on July 25

on July 25 Homecoming ADV Adventure Day on July 27

on July 27 Harley-Davidson Women’s Ride on July 27, benefiting the Cancer Research Institute

Harley-Davidson Dealership Events

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will host events and entertainment during the festival. Visit each dealer's website for details.

Premier Service Team

From July 24-28, the Harley-Davidson Premier Service Team will offer free roadside assistance to all motorcycle riders in the Milwaukee region. For assistance, contact the team at 414-343-4000.

For complete details on all Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, factory tours and lodging, visit HDHomecoming.com. Sign up to receive Homecoming updates and ensure you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate with the Harley-Davidson community at this year’s Homecoming Festival!