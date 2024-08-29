Gift of Wings Hosts 45th Annual Frank Mots International Kite Festival

× Expand Photo Via Gift of Wings - Facebook Gift of Wings Kite Festival

As summer draws to a close, Gift of Wings invites families and kite enthusiasts to celebrate the end of the season at the 45th Annual Frank Mots International Kite Festival. Sponsored by IKEA in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas, the event will take place on Sept. 7-8 at Veterans Park, along Milwaukee’s scenic lakefront.

The festival promises a weekend filled with vibrant displays and performances, kicking off each day at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. A highlight of the event is the grand launch at noon, where over 600 kites will soar into the sky over Lake Michigan.

Returning to the festival after a long hiatus, the world-renowned precision kite flying team, Too Much Fun, from California, will be performing three times daily. They will be joined by the Chicago Fire Kite Team, who mark their 36th consecutive year at the festival. Attendees will also be treated to breathtaking performances by Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream Team from Montreal. Known for their massive kites, the team will debut their new 120-foot Trilobite kite and the IKEA Giant Shark Kite, exclusive to this event.

Local talent will also be showcased, with performances by Milwaukee’s own professional kite flyers Mike Delfar and Paul Koepke. Additionally, Connor Doran, a fan favorite from America’s Got Talent, will make a return to the festival, captivating audiences with his kite-flying skills. For those eager to learn, kite-flying lessons will be available from Jim Cosca, known as the Kite Whisperer.

Children attending the festival can participate in the "Mad City Windows and Baths Kids Mad Dash," where the first 100 kids will receive a free kite. Imagine the excitement as 100 kites take flight simultaneously—an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike.

Throughout the weekend, Gift of Wings will have kites and food available for purchase. The event is free, with ample parking provided at no cost.

For more information, visit Gift of Wings on Facebook or their website.