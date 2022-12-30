Gov. Evers Grants 171 Additional Pardons

× Expand Photo credit: Vijay Kumar Koulampet

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he has issued an additional 171 pardons, bringing the total number of pardons he has granted to 774 since being elected. According to the Wisconsin Constitution, the Governor has the power to pardon individuals who have been convicted of a crime. Pardons are official acts of forgiveness that restore certain rights that are lost after a person is convicted of a felony, such as the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. However, pardons do not erase court records.

“A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” said Gov. Evers via statement. “It’s an important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities. I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past four years to give so many a second chance and look forward to continuing this work in the new year.”

Under Executive Order #30, individuals who have been convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they have completed their sentence at least five years ago and do not have any pending criminal charges. Those who are currently required to register on the sex offender registry are not eligible for a pardon. Executive Order #130 established a faster review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, such as a longer period of time since the completion of the sentence and the non-violent nature of the offenses.

For more information about the pardon process, visit the State of Wisconsin website.