Governor Evers Allocates $50 Million for Heating Assistance to Low-Income Households

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced a plan to utilize nearly $50 million from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Block Grant funds. The funds will be used to provide supplemental heating assistance to over 170,000 households in Wisconsin that have previously received benefits. The move aims to alleviate the energy burden faced by low-income residents and ensure they can afford both utilities and basic necessities.

Under the program, eligible households will receive an average additional benefit of $279, bringing the total average benefit to $637 per household. This increased assistance will help these families meet their home energy costs during the past heating season while preparing them for the upcoming winter months.

Evers also directed $8 million from the LIHEAP funding towards fuel oil and propane delivery for qualifying customers. This initiative enables the purchase of fuel oil and propane at lower prices, offering relief to low-income households and ensuring their fuel tanks are adequately filled during the summer season, in preparation for the colder months.

Evers expressed his commitment to supporting Wisconsinites in meeting their basic needs. "Making sure Wisconsinites can make ends meet and don't have to choose between paying for their utilities and putting food on the table is the right thing to do," he stated. By implementing strategic plans and investing wisely, the governor believes that these measures will not only prepare households for winter but also enhance economic stability and maintain the positive momentum of the state and its economy.

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary, Kathy Blumenfeld, emphasized the significance of the supplemental benefits, noting that they will reduce the energy burden faced by low-income households. By helping to cover home energy costs from the previous heating season, these measures will improve the financial position of these families and better equip them for the future.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) receives partial funding from LIHEAP and determines eligibility based on household income and family size. As per the guidelines, a family of four with an annual income below $61,739 qualifies for the program. For more detailed information on LIHEAP and its benefits, interested individuals can visit the State of Wisconsin website.