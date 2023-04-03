Governor Evers to Tour State Promoting Housing Initiatives

× Expand Photo by ReDunnLev/Getty Images Wisconsin State Capitol

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced plans to promote local housing development and affordable housing solutions in his 2023-2025 biennial budget proposal. The proposal includes a $150 million investment to continue the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program, providing grants to local and Tribal governments to invest in community-based solutions, such as building affordable housing and expanding child care.

To expand access to affordable housing for the workforce, the governor is proposing the establishment of an Affordable Workforce Housing Grant program and a Municipal Home Rehabilitation Program, providing $150 million and $100 million, respectively. The proposal also includes providing $100 million to support a more robust Workforce Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program, creating a veteran rental assistance program, and modifying the State Housing Tax Credit program.

Evers is also proposing several updates to ensure renters have safe, affordable housing, including initiatives to help renovate existing housing, improve rental unit safety, provide legal aid for evictions, and expand renter protections. The governor is proposing a $5 million Housing Safety Grant Pilot Program for the city of Milwaukee, providing funding to help landlords remedy minor violations following inspections. The governor's budget will provide $7.25 million to create a pilot program for whole-home upgrades within the city of Milwaukee.

Additionally, Evers is proposing modifying landlord-tenant responsibilities to provide a better balance of rights and protections by allowing local governments to impose requirements on inspections, limit the types of information a landlord may obtain to consider a tenant, and impose moratoriums on eviction. The governor is also proposing requiring landlords to disclose to prospective tenants any building code or housing code violation that presents a threat to the prospective tenant's health and safety.

Finally, Evers is proposing to expand access to civil legal aid by providing $60 million over the biennium to create a new civil legal assistance program for low-income individuals, focusing on establishing a statewide right to counsel for evictions. The governor also proposes expanding the civil legal assistance program at the Department of Children and Families by $1 million over the biennium to include providing legal services related to eviction matters.

Evers' budget proposal aims to invest in safe, affordable housing for Wisconsin workers and families, promote local housing development and solutions, and ensure protections for renters. The proposal addresses the unique challenges facing Wisconsin renters by renovating existing housing, improving rental unit safety, providing legal aid for evictions, and expanding renter protections. Safe, affordable housing is critical to supporting a strong workforce and safe neighborhoods, and the Governor is hopeful that his budget proposals will receive bipartisan support.