Grab Food and Supplies at RJAM's 2nd Annual Free Resource Fair

Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM) is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Resource Fair this Sunday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beerline Plaza, located in Riverwest on N. Holton Ave. between Townsend St. and Concordia Ave. The grassroots organization recently announced the event with a statement on social media: “We believe that the foundation of a safe and sustainable city is built on mutual care and community support. It is clear that we cannot rely on politicians or corporations to prioritize our well-being and safety.”

With 15 community partners total, the fair welcomes community members to grab items like food, Narcan, Plan B, safe sex supplies, winter clothing and household goods—at no cost. De-escalation training, tarot readings, children’s activities and DJs will also be in store.

“Folks can expect to walk into an energized environment with lots of tables full of info and resources,” RJAM member Brooke Curry says. Food will include prepared meals as well as fresh produce, and clothing and household items may be swapped.

The first Free Resource Fair, held last year at nearby Kuumba Juice + Coffee, was a massive success that served more than 250 community members. Positive feedback inspired RJAM to make the fair an annual event. “It’s so cool to see folks come together and share in collective care,” Curry affirms.

Beyond this weekend's fair, RJAM is fighting the good fight to save reproductive rights and abortion access in Wisconsin. Its current “CPCs Out of MKE” campaign brings awareness to the over 50 anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and mobile clinics across the state. The organization is also educating communities about independent clinics continuing to offer abortion procedures in light of Planned Parenthood’s recent decision to pause abortions effective October 1 due to federal spending cuts.

Contact RJAM at reproductivejusticeaction.mke@gmail.com to learn more.