Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums to Pay Tribute to 9/11 Heroes

On Monday, the Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will solemnly honor the brave firefighters, police officers, and first responders who tragically lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

The poignant tribute will commence at precisely 7:46 a.m., mirroring the exact moment when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The location chosen for this commemoration is the Milwaukee City Hall Plaza, situated at the intersection of East Wells and North Water Streets.

In a symbolic gesture, the City Hall bell will toll three times, each chime representing one of the locations impacted by the terrorists on that fateful day. A solitary piper will then render the mournful melody of "Taps," a tribute to the fallen heroes. Following "Taps," another solo piper will perform "Amazing Grace," and the rest of the Pipe Band will join in for two additional verses. The tribute will culminate with the band playing "Honor Our Fallen," a powerful composition that underscores their mission to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

After the conclusion of "Honor Our Fallen," the Pipe Band will disperse in reverent silence, a poignant reminder of the significance of the day.

This tribute aligns with the band's mission statement: "Honor Our Fallen and to Never Forget Them." Additionally, the Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums hope to ensure that the memory of the tragic events of 9/11 remains alive in the hearts and minds of all, especially the younger generations who may not have experienced that fateful day firsthand.

This event serves as a poignant reminder of the events of lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, ensuring that their memory continues to shine brightly in our collective consciousness.