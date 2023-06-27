Hank Aaron State Trail to Close During Wisconsin State Fair

× Expand Hank Aaron State Trail

As safety remains a paramount concern for Wisconsin State Fair Park officials, they have once again partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to facilitate the closure of the Hank Aaron State Trail between S. 76th St. and S. 84th St. during the upcoming 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, scheduled from August 3-13.

The Hank Aaron State Trail, which runs east to west and passes over State Fair Park north of W. Schlinger Ave., west of State Fair Park, and W. Pierce St. east of the Fair Park, will be temporarily closed during the fair. Recent efforts by State Fair Park management and local police have been dedicated to enhancing Wisconsin State Fair security measures, such as the installation of metal detectors at all admission entrances, reinforced fencing, and the implementation of bag size restrictions. Additionally, gates, entrances, and exits have been reconfigured for safety. However, allowing an elevated trail that directly passes over visitors and vendors at State Fair Park to remain open during the fair would severely compromise the established secure perimeter.

"While we understand the closure of the Hank Aaron State Trail presents challenges for the trail's loyal users, we appreciate the DNR's support and the public's understanding regarding the need to close the portion of the trail that crosses over State Fair Park during the 11 days of the Wisconsin State Fair," said John Yingling, Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors. "This closure is crucial to ensure the complete security of State Fair Park's perimeter and aligns with our objective of providing a safe and enjoyable experience for the over one million annual visitors to the State Fair."

To accommodate trail users, alternate routes have been recommended in both directions. State Fair Park staff will post signs on the trail in advance of the closure, providing information about the closure dates and alternate routes. Furthermore, State Fair Park plans to enhance bike lane visibility by adding additional striping for bike lanes in both directions on North St. (Adler), which connects the State Fair Park North Parking lot to the State Fair Park main entrance.

For more information about the safety measures, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website.