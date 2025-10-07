Harmonic Harvest Weaves the "Silver Linings" of Milwaukee Communities

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Jenna Washulewski

It takes each and every person in a community to work towards a better and more inclusive future, which is precisely why Harmonic Harvest founder and executive director Jenna Washuleski believes people to be “silver linings.” Founded in 2023, Harmonic Harvest “weaves the fabric of our communities, one silver lining at a time,” fostering social gatherings that bridge the many different generations, cultures and neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The organization recently moved into its brick-and-mortar space at 250 N Water St. in the Historic Third Ward, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There are gatherings that are waiting for you to show up and be a part of them,” Washuleski says. “There’s so much going on in Milwaukee, and we can really create a paradigm shift by creating a stronger network and having fun while doing it.”

Having previously worked in behavioral health, Washuleski is fascinated by how networks form when community resources are invested in. She originally launched Harmonic Harvest on Giving Tuesday in 2023 with a documentary-style video series titled “Weaving Silver Linings,” where she interviewed local individuals, businesses and organizations about how they connect to communities at large.

“Have you ever gone to a gathering and there’s one person you talk to, and it changes the whole trajectory of your future?” Washuleski poses. “It could be a job you got hired for, a new friendship or a relationship.”

Connecting to Resources

The organization saw quick growth in a short amount of time, awarding 200 thousand dollars to like-minded Wisconsin organizations through its Luminous Loom Grant, which it continues to support the Milwaukee community.

Harmonic Harvest collaborates with such organizations as well as local businesses and individuals with its Community Connections Program. In addition to financial assistance, Harmonic Harvest connects entities to resources and mentorship services. “There’s a lot of people who aren’t nonprofits but are doing charitable work,” Washuleski notes. “We want to help create awareness to that, because when we come together, it’s naturally going to happen.”

Past collaborators with Harmonic Harvest have included The Catacombs of Neto Art Museum, 101.7 The Truth, Fashion Fest MKE, Milwaukee Diaper Mission, Matte Black, COA Youth & Family Centers, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee and many others. Harmonic Harvest has also joined forces with individuals such as author Maya Smart, recording artist Emmitt James and wood artist Ike Wynter. Beyond Milwaukee, the organization has worked with both Salt and Light Coalition and Angel C. Reese Foundation in Chicago.

Creative Workshops

Now a 13-person team, Harmonic Harvest moved into The Marshall Building in April this year, where it houses a marketplace stocked with global fashion brands as well as locally made candles, self-care products and accessories, plus shelves of self-help books and cat houses. Folks are likely to be greeted by Washuleski’s friendly Toy Goldendoodle, Moshi, upon walking in.

“This would never have happened without the abundance of people willing to uplift us,” Washuleski affirms. “I worked on the renovations in the space for about a year. When the brand Bottega Veneta in Chicago closed their store on Oak St, they donated everything inside of it to us.”

Harmonic Harvest creative workshops take place on The Marshall Building’s third floor, which houses the organization’s atelier as well as administrative offices. One such workshop, Renaissance Threads, has participants sew pieces of fabric into visual stories which are then collectively assembled into a tapestry. “It’s a space for artisans, storytellers and dreamers to create something timeless,” the Harmonic Harvest website states.

Another program, Tapestry Roots, invites participants to explore and share their ancestral lineages through creative means. “We explore the past, present and future of social gatherings,” Washuleski explains. “My team did research into how long people have been gathering in marketplace settings, and then we brought it back to here with the history of Commission Row and the Milwaukee Public Market.”

Harmonic Harvest recently installed an AV system for accommodating community events in its space. The organization is in the midst of developing its own app where users will be able to find social gatherings in their area. “How can people know that there’s space for them in their communities?” Washuleski asks, rhetorically. “This app is a way for people to get involved with their passions and interests, whether it’s to heal or to celebrate.”

With her team of talent, Washuleski is excited to continue building strong community relationships within Milwaukee and beyond. “Long-term, I want Harmonic Harvest to be a global organization,” she contends. “We have become a 501C3 outside of Wisconsin in Illinois, Indiana and New York, and there’s more states waiting to do business with us.”

Harmonic Harvest is always looking for volunteers. The organization’s website includes information about Community Resources as well as how to create a customized partnership through its Sponsorship Engagement Program. Donations are welcome as well.