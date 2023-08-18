HAWS Nominated for Community Choice Awards

× Expand Image via HAWS HAWS Voting

Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) announced its nomination for Charity Navigator's 2023 Community Choice Awards on Thursday. Known as the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, Charity Navigator's recognition of HAWS underscores the organization's commitment to its cause.

Out of a myriad of charitable institutions, HAWS stands out as one of only three nominated charities in Wisconsin and one of merely six animal welfare charities to earn this distinction. The nomination stems from HAWS' remarkable achievement of a four-star rating, securing all four Charity Navigator beacons. This recognition echoes HAWS' resounding impact on animal welfare and humane education across its community and beyond.

“Our entire team is excited to receive this nomination,” said HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik. “It means the world to us to not only be able to impact the lives of pets and their people, but that the importance of our work also resonates within our community. Together we are accomplishing great things, and this award will enable us to save and change even more lives.”

The inaugural round of voting for the Community Choice Awards began on August 17, coinciding with National Nonprofit Day, and will run until August 27. The most highly voted charities within each of the four size-based categories will advance to the final round of voting, scheduled from August 30-September 8.

As an honored recipient, HAWS would gain substantial prominence on Charity Navigator for an entire year, enjoying exposure to the organization's donor base and dedicated social media coverage. The opportunity will enable HAWS to illuminate its endeavors within the community and elevate the significance of animal welfare.

To cast your vote, visit the Charity Navigator website here.