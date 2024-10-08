Heart of Canal Street Marks 30 Years of Supporting Children's Charities

× Expand Heart of Canal Street

Potawatomi Casino Hotel launched the 30th annual Heart of Canal Street campaign, a milestone moment in its commitment to supporting children’s charities across southeast Wisconsin. Since its inception in 1994, the initiative has donated more than $21 million to nearly 350 local organizations that serve children in need.

This year’s campaign, celebrating three decades of giving, will culminate in a special event on Dec. 17, where 30 charities will be awarded donations. The Heart of Canal Street program, which began at Potawatomi's Bingo Hall, has evolved over the years, updating its name and logo but staying true to its mission of making a positive impact on children’s lives.

"This has been such an impactful contribution not only to our surrounding community but to our own hearts here at Potawatomi," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Casino Hotel. "Our team members love taking part in this program every year, and we’re so happy it’s been going on for thirty years."

The heart of the fundraising comes from the Canal Street Bingo Game, played during Bingo sessions at the casino. Proceeds from this game contribute to the overall goal of raising over $500,000, which will be distributed at the December event.

In addition to the Bingo sessions, several venues within Potawatomi Casino Hotel, including Cream City Coffee Co., 1100 Bar and Lounge, and Bar 360, will support the cause by offering a "round-up" option. Guests can round up their purchases, with the extra amount going to Heart of Canal Street.

Charities interested in participating can apply for the program starting next week, with applications available at paysbig.com/heart. This opportunity allows organizations to be part of a long-standing tradition that has changed the lives of countless children across the region.