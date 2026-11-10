History in Motion at ‘3 Rivers Powwow’

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Museum Dancers at the 3 Rivers Powow - Milwaukee Public Museum Dancers at the 3 Rivers Powwow at Milwaukee Public Museum (2025)

Long before Milwaukee became a city on a Great Lake at the confluence of three rivers, the Narragansett people from the northeastern woodlands had pauwau’s. Historically pauwau for Indigenous people referred to a spiritual leader or medicine man. Over time colonizers evolved the word powwow to describe Native community meetings or spiritual gatherings. Eventually Indigenous people made the word their own.

November is Native American Heritage Month and on November 21 the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) will honor powwow history by holding their second annual “3 Rivers Powwow.” It will take place in the Steigleder Special Exhibits Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

Grand entry is at noon with the event concluding at 7 p.m. Powwow admission is included with a general museum ticket that day. Tribal nation members attend free, thanks to Potawatomi Casino & Hotel, which is sponsoring all Native American Heritage Month events and programs at MPM as well as free museum admission throughout November for Wisconsin tribal members.

Tribute to Survival

Expand Image via Milwaukee Public Museum 2026 3 Rivers Powwow annoucement - Milwaukee Public Museum

Arriving on the second floor, you’ll first see the much-loved powwow diorama Tribute to Survival. This powwow circle recreates a grand entry with life-size casts of actual members of Wisconsin tribal nations in full regalia. While some of the diorama’s dancers will be back on display in refreshed Native American exhibits in the new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin, the dynamic diorama as a whole will not be moving there. This is a chance to experience it one last time before MPM closes on January 3, 2027.

During the powwow the MPM education department will have tables set up where you can ask about things related to the museum and its Native American collections. There will be Indian tacos and other Indigenous foods available.

This is also an opportunity to browse unique handcrafted items you won’t find anywhere else. Indigenous vendors will offer jewelry and items of bead and quillwork and other crafts. Of particular interest, Native clothing designers will sell one-of-a-kind apparel of both traditional and contemporary designs. There will even be a vendor of Indigenous board games.

Celebrate Community

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Public Museum 3 Rivers Powwow attendee - Milwaukee Public Museum An attendee of the 2025 3 Rivers Powwow at Milwaukee Public Museum.

The “3 Rivers Powwow” is a family event inviting people of all walks of life to come together to celebrate community. James Flores (Oneida), manager of tribal relations at MPM says, “In Oneida we have a word, onúkwat, meaning medicine. For me, when we come together at powwow and celebrate our culture, it’s community activated medicine. And when we come together like this, we heal each other, and we heal ourselves.”

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This is a traditional community powwow, not competition, though there will be honorariums for dancers, many of whom travel from other parts of the state. According to Flores, traditional powwows are more laid back. “At a traditional powwow, people come together because they’re passionate about dancing. You can see it in the energy that’s there.”

You’ll experience different types of male and female regalia and dance styles, like jingle dress, shawl, grass dance, and both Woodland and Plaines Indian styles. You don’t have to be Indigenous to participate and enjoy the camaraderie because intertribal dances give everyone the opportunity to join in the circle.

If you’re new to attending a powwow, there’s an excellent “Powwow Etiquette” section at the bottom of the museum website’s “3 Rivers Powwow” information page: www.mpm.edu/events/3-rivers-powwow

This article was written by the author with no AI assistance.