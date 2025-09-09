History in the Pouring: Milwaukee Oktoberfest Debuts at Henry Maier Festival Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Oktoberfest Milwaukee Oktoberfest 2025

Rooted in German Tradition

Milwaukee’s German heritage is inseparable from its identity. From brewing to music halls, the influence is woven into the city’s fabric. Few institutions embody that legacy more than Kegel’s Inn, a West Allis landmark that has served authentic German cuisine and hospitality since 1924. Now, in partnership with Swarmm Events, Kegel’s Inn will extend that tradition to the 15th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest, October 3–5, 2025. For festivalgoers, it’s an opportunity to experience the flavors and atmosphere of Bavaria—without ever leaving the lakefront, and without a passport.

What to Expect on the Lakefront

This year’s Oktoberfest promises a blend of time-honored Bavarian customs and Milwaukee flair:

Live music and dancing across the Mid Gate area including the Leinenkugel’s Main Stage, the Hofbräu Beer Garden, and the Gruber Law Community Stage.

Authentic German beers from Hofbräu, Hacker-Pschorr, Paulaner, Kegel-Brau, Leinenkugel’s, and other local breweries—alongside German wines, classic cocktails, Old Fashioneds, Jägermeister, and non-alcoholic choices.

Traditional dishes prepared by Kegel’s Inn, including currywurst, goulash, sauerbraten, pork shanks, and other festival favorites.

A vendor marketplace, games such as Hammerschlagen, and cultural performances throughout the grounds.

Family-friendly fun, including the Northwestern Mutual Children’s Playground, interactive music activities, and food options for all ages.

Admission starting at just $6 for early bird tickets, with VIP packages and reserved table seating available.

A Festival for Everyone

“This festival belongs to Milwaukee,” said Julian Kegel of Kegel’s Inn. “For nearly a century, our family has shared German hospitality from our home in West Allis. Now, we’re taking that spirit to the lakefront—where generations can raise a stein together. Authentic beer, timeless traditions, and Milwaukee hospitality all come together to create an experience where everyone is welcome to celebrate—no passport required.”

Plan Your Oktoberfest

Milwaukee Oktoberfest takes place October 3–5, 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park. For tickets, vendor applications, and volunteer opportunities, visit milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.