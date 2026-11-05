Holiday Folk Fair International 2026 Promises a Festive Experience: November 20–22

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Holiday Folk Fair International International dancers

“Other cultures have really good traditions and ways of life that help younger generations know who they are, where they came from, and where they're going,” Paul Trebian told me.

As President and CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin, and a member of the Tlingit tribe of southeast Alaska, Trebian understands the importance of keeping those traditions alive.

Every year, people from countries around the world leave behind war and political oppression in hopes of starting a better life in the United States. Many refugees and other newcomers find that new beginning here in Wisconsin, bringing with them the traditions, music, food and customs of the places they once called home. Each November, Milwaukee has a special opportunity to celebrate that cultural tapestry.

For three days, the world comes to Milwaukee. The 83rd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International will transform the State Fair Park Exposition Center into a celebration of cultures, traditions, music, dance and food. The festivities run from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Organized by the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW), the Folk Fair has welcomed visitors since 1944. Over the decades, it has become a Milwaukee tradition and is recognized as the largest indoor multicultural festival in the United States. For Trebian, the Folk Fair reflects the Institute's larger mission of helping people understand one another while preserving their unique cultural identities.

The International Institute has been around for 100 years. It began by providing immigration and naturalization services, along with interpretation and translation. Over time, its work expanded to include services for newcomers trying to establish themselves in an adopted country.

“We like to see ourselves as a cultural guardian,” Trebian said. “The Institute creates opportunities for people to develop a mutual understanding of one another and works with educational institutions to promote the preservation of history and culture.”

Language and Tradition

Expand Photo Courtesy of Holiday Folk Fair International Holiday Folk Fair logo

Language is an important part of that effort, Trebian told me. As a Native Alaskan, he knows that the arts, language and traditions of his own people carry meaning that extends across generations. Other cultures have their own stories and customs that serve a similar purpose.

That understanding beats at the heart of the Holiday Folk Fair. This year's theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dance,” shines a spotlight on the many ways people around the world use dance to tell stories and express their heritage. More than 40 cultures will be represented under one roof, giving visitors plenty to see, hear, taste and experience.

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Trebian's own Alaskan Tlingit heritage helps explain why dance can mean much more than entertainment. Among his people, gatherings called potlatches bring them together through traditions that express their identity and history. Traditional clothing, known as regalia, may feature symbols and emblems representing different clans. Those symbols tell others who the people are and where they come from.

Dance adds another dimension to that storytelling. As Trebian described it, Tlingit men may use body movements to act out traditional fishing methods, bending low and using their hands to recreate the work. This choreography is a way of passing down a story. Other cultures use dance to mark important occasions, including marriage, the birth of children, holidays and other milestones in community life.

Common Connections

At the Folk Fair, visitors can see how these traditions differ or have connections in common. For Trebian, that connection is personal. He belongs to the Tlingit tribe, Eagle House, Shark Clan. When we met previously, he welcomed me in his native language. He recalls the responsibility his mother and grandmother placed on him to ensure his people are remembered.

“I’m charged by my mother and grandmother to let everybody know that the Tlingits are still here,” he said.

It is a simple but powerful reminder that cultural traditions are not merely relics of the past. They belong to living communities. Keeping them alive requires people willing to carry them forward.

Spirit of the Folk Fair

That spirit can be found throughout the Holiday Folk Fair.

At the heart of the festival is the All Nations Theater, where performers take the stage in colorful, authentic traditional attire. The program ranges from the pulsing rhythms of the Nefertari African Dance Company to the graceful movements of traditional Thai dance ensembles. The Music Pavilion offers additional performances throughout the weekend, filling the festival floor with sounds from around the world.

But observing is only part of the enjoyment.

At the Tanzhaus dance house, visitors can join in, singing and dancing to live music. The experience invites people to participate rather than simply watching another culture from a distance.

Trebian particularly enjoys Heritage Lanes, where visitors encounter the cultural history behind the food and other traditions on display. Beyond the food vendors, the main stage brings performers together in traditional dress, with dancing, singing and musical instruments reflecting their heritage.

He praises the demonstration booths, where cultural groups share their histories and traditions with visitors. “That's how we keep cultures alive,” he said. “We keep it fresh by bringing our past into the future.”

Food, naturally, is another major attraction. The World Café serves traditional favorites from different cultures, including steaming egg rolls, flaky strudels, warm scones and savory falafel. At the ACF Chef's Stage, local chefs demonstrate how to prepare traditional dishes and share their cooking techniques. Visitors can learn about Korean gimbap, sweet Greek loukoumades and hearty Italian lentil soup.

For a quieter break, the Coffee House offers espresso, specialty coffees, hot tea and Italian biscotti, accompanied by acoustic music from around the world.

International Bazaar

Further along Heritage Lanes, the International Bazaar brings together artisans selling handmade cultural items, including vivid textiles and distinctive jewelry. Families can explore interactive exhibits introducing customs and traditions passed down through generations. There is a special children's area offering opportunities to experience global crafts and games.

The festival makes education a priority. On Friday morning, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., school groups are invited to explore the different Folk Fair cultures. “Last year, approximately 4,000 students attended with their chaperones,” Trebian said. “Milwaukee Public Schools has a strong presence, although the educational program is open to other schools as well.”

This program gives young people an opportunity to encounter cultures beyond their own and learn about the people who preserve them. It also introduces children to the idea that understanding differences can bring people closer together.

Coordinating the Holiday Folk Fair

Behind the scenes, putting on an event of this size requires considerable coordination. Cultural groups establish demonstration booths featuring art, song and dance, and many sell traditional goods or food to support their organizations. Staff members and volunteers manage the many practical details, from sound and electrical systems to the arrangements needed for performances and exhibits.

Although Trebian served on the Folk Fair Board for 12 years before taking the top helm at the IIW, he told me that he is not the event's director. That responsibility belongs to Estela Vazquez-Ornelas, the Institute's vice president, who brings years of event-planning experience to the job. Trebian oversees some of the administrative work and secures the resources needed to make the festival possible. He sees his role in part as that of a spokesperson, supporting Vazquez-Ornelas and the staff as they bring the many pieces together.

“The challenge, he told me, “is to create something familiar for returning visitors while introducing a few new things each year.”

The effort serves a purpose larger than entertainment. As Trebian sees it, the Folk Fair offers a place where people can celebrate both their similarities and their differences.

When I suggested that the International Folk Fair represents the human spirit, he readily agreed. “Together we're stronger,” he said. “We can solve problems together. We can also look for the best in things.”

For Trebian, that is what makes the festival so important. It gives people an opportunity to learn about one another, while helping younger generations discover where they came from and who they are. Understanding one's own heritage can also help provide direction for the future.

He believes the same principle applies to the country as a whole. America has been shaped by generations of people arriving from different places, bringing their own experiences and traditions. “When we have newcomers and we have people who are established, especially the Native Americans, we embark on a new adventure every day,” he said. “Cultures continue to advance and change, and life becomes easier when people move forward through mutual understanding.”

That may be the most important lesson of the Holiday Folk Fair. Its music, dance, food and colorful displays offer three days of enjoyment, but they also provide a chance to see the world through someone else's eyes.

Whether visitors come for the performances, the food, the shopping or simply the experience of discovering another culture, they will find a celebration of people and the traditions that give their lives meaning.

And for three days in November, Milwaukee offers a place where those traditions can be shared and people from many different backgrounds can come together under one roof.

November 20-21 at Wisconsin State Fair’s Exposition Center. For more information, consult folkfair.org