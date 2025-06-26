Hot Wheels Legends Tour Arrives in Milwaukee for First Time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hot Wheels Legends Tour Hot Wheels Legends Tour A display at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour

The world’s largest traveling car show and global contest, the 8th Annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour, arrives in Milwaukee for the first time ever this Saturday, June 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at New Berlin’s Walmart Supercenter, 15205 W. Greenfield Ave. The free, family-friendly event draws custom car hobbyists to compete for the opportunity to have their own, original projects become the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hot Wheels Legends Tour Hot Wheels Legends Tour 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Houston Winner Craig Meanx with Trae tha Truth

Local automotive personality judges as well as Hot Wheels designers determine the authenticity, creativity and garage spirit of each vehicle, with extra points awarded for pushing the envelope of design or exhibiting gritty evidence of early mornings and late nights. The local judges are Mike Rung of Ringbrothers, Voodoo Larry of Voodoo Larry Kustoms, Chris Stewart of GRIDLIFE and John McLaughlin of Cars & Coffee Milwaukee.

Besides hundreds of unique die-cast cars displayed, the event features Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, premium and special edition Hot Wheels products only available on tour, and several children's play areas. The tour has drawn thousands of attendees at each of its stops.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is an international competition, and the champion of Saturday’s event will move on to the national semi-final for a chance to compete in the global grand finale. 2024’s champion had been a contestant from Chile, who presented a custom 1968 Ford Falcon nicknamed La Liebre.