How a Milwaukee filmmaker is bringing film opportunities to the Third Coast

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Wisconsin Production Collective studio Adam Smith provides a tour of the Wisconsin Production Collective studio and cyc wall.

Filmmaker and production assistant Adam Smith has been drawn to storytelling ever since his St. Louis upbringing. “I was one of six kids, and I didn't have a great childhood, so my outlet was movies,” he shares. After studying screenwriting during the pandemic, Smith moved to Milwaukee to pursue his creative ambitions. Now, he and five moderators run Voices Off Paper (VOP): a monthly table read of a locally-written screenplay out of the Wisconsin Production Collective (WPC) studio in Butler, WI.

Smith’s first experience with table reads was through L.A.-based virtual screenwriting workshop Voices On Paper. In these weekly workshops, burgeoning writers share their scripts at live table reads with professional actors, followed by industry expert critique sessions. But that’s just the rub, Smith says—he found that most industry opportunities were relegated to the US coasts. He and Patti Meadors, partner and VOP moderator, have both learned firsthand the challenges of being film industry professionals in the Midwest: making a living wage, finding community amongst fellow industry folk, and keeping oneself creatively motivated. So with the blessing of the Voices On Paper founder Cris Felipe, Voices Off Paper launched in January 2026.

How it works

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Voices Off Paper - table read September VOP attendees prepare for the table read.

Every last Sunday of the month, local actors, writers, script doctors (who will critique the selected screenplay), moderators and a small audience file into the WPC studio around noon for the opening mixer. The work starts much earlier than that, though—screenplays are submitted about 6 months in advance. Smith says this timeline motivates writers to get their script in tip-top shape before the table read.

Script doctors (typically returning writers from previous table reads, VOP moderators, or members of the WPC) and local actors can all sign up to participate up to a few days before the table read. A cast list typically goes out a day or two in advance. Interested actors who are not cast can sign up day-of for the “swing form” to read in case a spot opens up. Following the table read, script doctors provide detailed writing feedback. “You won't get the yes-man in the room,” explains Smith. “You're gonna get actual criticism that'll send you home to edit your stories.”

Throughout the afternoon, actors and writers alike mingle, forming new relationships in an otherwise highly competitive industry and sparking new ideas for potential collaborations. Smith argues that this environment is beneficial to all participants, but especially to recent graduates or those lacking film school experience. “When you're in college...you have a lot of people around you that constantly help you stay motivated. Once you get out into the real world, and you're not making money as a screenwriter, you lose all of that confidence because it kind of feels like it's not worth it. And I think [with] this group...there's that confidence that builds.”

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And while the benefit is clear to writers, eager to strengthen their writing skills and eventually fully produce their film, actors who attend VOP table reads reap rewards as well. Being an actor at a VOP table read, Smith says, is an opportunity to be scouted, as the general audience often contains indie directors and Milwaukee or Chicago-based talent agents looking for fresh faces. “It's really hard for actors to put themselves out there outside of audition tapes, and audition tapes are a really terrible way for a lot of people to showcase who they are as an actor,” he explains. “So this is my way of getting them seen in front of local filmmakers.”

As for writers who become script doctors, their recurring attendance is only proof of the community that Smith seeks to build through VOP. He furthers: “My main goal is to provide a community for screenwriters to build a reputation for themselves [in Milwaukee]. If you have one script read one month, then you show up for the next 6 months as a script doctor, people are gonna know that you're a screenwriter in the area.” Lisa Kaiser, local writer, has returned to nearly every VOP table read since her own. “I like that it's very grassroots...everyone here is creative in their own way and contributing in some way,” she explains. “There is a lot of talent in [the VOP community], and a lot of goodwill. So I come back because I like being part of that.”

Smith hopes to keep up the creative momentum and expand VOP offerings in the near future by pursuing performing arts grant funding and hosting specialized workshops and guest panels, such as a production assistant bootcamp or a camera workshop. “Those will always be free to the community,” he says. In true Halloween spirit, the upcoming table read on October 25 will focus on the horror genre, with five short scripts instead of one full length screenplay. “That's my way of trying to get people that write smaller projects in the room,” Smith expresses. The table read will be followed by a costume party in the WPC studio, open to the local film scene— evidence of the community that has blossomed around VOP, witch hats, vampire fangs and all.