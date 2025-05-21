Indigenous Voices at the Forefront: Panel Follows Screening of "Let’s Dig In"

× Expand "Lakota Nation vs. United States" banner

A powerful conversation is set to follow the May 24 screening of Lakota Nation vs. United States, a compelling documentary exploring Indigenous foodways and sovereignty. Hosted by Milwaukee Film as part of their ongoing Let’s Dig In docuseries, the event will feature a distinguished panel of Native leaders and changemakers.

The film, which begins at noon, is anchored by a Q&A panel discussion that promises to deepen the impact of the documentary. Among the speakers is Chef Sean Sherman, an Oglala Lakota Sioux and James Beard Award-winning chef best known for his cookbook The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen and his work promoting Indigenous cuisine through education and catering. His appearance reflects the growing momentum behind food sovereignty in Native communities.

Also joining the conversation is Thomas Fowler of Team Two Thunder, who recently delivered a significant State of the Tribes Address at the Wisconsin Capitol. In his March 18 speech, Fowler called for unity, affirmed Indigenous sovereignty and emphasized the need for medical cannabis legalization.

Marcus Grignon, Chairman of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and a long-time hemp advocate, will share his insights. An enrolled member of the Menominee Nation, Grignon was inspired by Lakota activist Alex White Plume and has been farming hemp since 2015.

Brooks Boyd Sr., the newly elected Chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi, brings over a decade of leadership experience. Boyd’s focus on tribal sovereignty, cultural preservation and building a sustainable future underscores his commitment to his community.

Rounding out the panel is Jon Greendeer, President of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a seasoned political leader. A graduate of UW-Stevens Point, Greendeer has served in multiple roles, including Executive Administrative Officer and President of the Nation from 2011 to 2015. He is now in his second four-year term as president, working to shape a resilient and self-determined future for the Ho-Chunk people.

This event is more than a film screening—it is a celebration of Indigenous leadership, culture and resilience. Tickets are available at mkefilm.org, and attendees are encouraged to watch the trailer here.

Join the conversation and witness how Indigenous communities are reclaiming their narratives—one plate, one plant and one policy at a time.