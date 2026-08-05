Irish Fest Returns to the Lakefront

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Irish Fest: Ward Irish Music Archives Gardiner Brothers (2025) - Milwaukee Irish Fest Gardiner Brothers perform at Irish Fest 2025.

From the “Bloody Third” to Tory Hill, Milwaukee’s has boasted strong Irish neighborhoods throughout its history. Though not as dominant numerically as Poles, Germans or Mexicans, or in cultural impact as Yankees and Jews, Irish immigrants and their descendants have still left a mark on Milwaukee. Since 1981, Irish Fest has annually celebrated Irish culture and its impact on Milwaukee at the Lakefront.

Based as an idea by attorney and musician Ed Ward, the festival quickly became a mainstay of Milwaukee’s ethnic festival celebrations. Focusing on authenticity, it celebrated traditional and contemporary Irish music, dance, literature, language and sports, as well as genealogy and history. As the festival’s reputation spread in Irish cultural circles, it began to make a name for itself and Irish acts—mainstays and emerging—began adding the festival to their tour list. Thus, it has evolved into the world’s largest festival of Irish culture.

Today, it continues to strengthen the bond between Ireland and the United States, with this year’s festival presented by Milwaukee-Irish cultural organization CelticMKE.

“We’ve always set out to create the most authentic celebration of Irish music and culture we possibly could,” said Caitlin Ward, CelticMKE’s executive director. “Looking back over 46 years, I think that’s why people keep coming back and why Milwaukee has become such a special place for Irish culture.”

The festival also gives Irish artists an opportunity to reach a North American audience. So far over 1,100 acts have graced the Henry Maier Festival Park stages, with more yet to come.

Milwaukee’s Irish History

Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Irish Dancers - Milwaukee Irish Fest Young Irish Dancers perform at Milwaukee's Irish Fest.

Fleeing famine and in search of better lives for themselves and their families, Irish immigrants began arriving in Milwaukee in the 1830s. By 1850, they constituted about 15% of the city’s nascent population. Clustered in dense, modest frame housing in the Third Ward near the grime of factories and hustle of early Water Street, early Irish immigrants worked hard menial jobs to get by. Known as the “Bloody Third” by nonresidents, the Third Ward was a school of hard knocks with plenty of places to get a quick drink—the neighborhood had the most saloons of any area in the city during the 1850s. The new immigrants quickly established St. Gall’s Catholic church on 2nd Street and Michigan Avenue (then known as Sycamore Street) in 1849 as a religious and civic gathering place for the community.

By the middle of the 19th century, the Irish began moving west—mainly the descendants of Irish immigrants in the “Bloody Third”—into what became known as the Tory Hill neighborhood. Roughly bounded by the mansions of Wisconsin Avenue (then Grand Avenue) to the north, Menomonee Valley to its south, and stretching from 16th Street in piecemeal fashion east to the Third Ward, it was also a neighborhood of smoke belching factories, densely populated, modest homes. Following this movement and the overcrowding of St. Gall’s parish, a new church, Holy Name, was constructed at 11th and State in 1875.

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By the end of the 19th century the Irish had continued to move west and had established another parish, St. Rose of Lima, at 30th and Michigan streets in 1888 with an Irish Catholic school next door. By 1890, the Third Ward had become less of an Irish stronghold as Sicilians began moving in and Irish out to the west or to the East Side. After the disastrous 1892 Third Ward Fire, which left 2,500 people homeless, numerous Irish families relocated, quickening their departure from the neighborhood. Along with them, both St. Gall’s parish and Holy Name parish merged and in 1894 were joined together as the architecturally stunning Gesu Church at 11th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, reflecting the Irish’s neighborhood’s movement west.

Near St. Rose of Lima, in the Merrill Park neighborhood, the Irish built homes that showed signs of their movement towards the middle class, with many new homes and duplexes boasting often slight, but varied exterior ornamentation and interiors with built in china cabinets and detailed woodwork. From there, many Irish families continued their migration west out to Wauwatosa, but others stayed in the neighborhood. For many years the Irish Village Tavern was a popular hangout in the Merrill Park neighborhood for both Irish and non-Irish neighbors, especially on St. Patrick’s Day.

Though both the “Bloody Third” and Tory Hill have been all but erased and much of Merrill Park is no longer Irish, the history remains, indelibly in the Church of the Gesu, the homes of Merrill Park and in the collective memory of the region and the individual hearts, minds and souls of the metro area.

Irish Fest 2026 Lineup

This year over 100 artists are performing at 18 different stages during the four-day festival, from traditional Irish music to rave and folk music to writers, speakers and poets. Within the festival at the Snug stage is “Tradfest,” a miniature celebration of Ireland’s largest traditional and folk music festival in Dublin known as “Tradfest” held each January.

Additionally, a variety of food vendors will be on site serving up traditional Irish foods like bangers and mash, as well as classic American entrees like burgers and pizza. Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to trace their genealogy and explore Irish culture through a litany of activities from Gaelic football to one act plays to Irish language workshops to a Sunday mass and much more.

Irish Fest takes place August 13-16 at Henry Maier Festival Park. Single tickets for any festival day are $27, group packages are $17 per person, and a four-day pass is $80.