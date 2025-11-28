It’s Another Surreal Krampusnacht in The Brewery District

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Krampusnacht 2025

Milwaukee, Krampusnacht and the Brewery District can all be used in the same sentence, and they go together well. On Sunday, December 7, Juneau Avenue, from Ninth to 11th streets, will be blocked off, from 3-9 p.m., for one of the town’s great surreal events. Food, music, dancing, imaginative costumes, a parade, fun, the night air and who knows what?

The Krampus is the mythical beast of the Austrian lore—hairy, horns, a long tongue, and a basket to carry away naughty children. Adults can qualify as naughty children too. The Krampus comes the day before St. Nicholas arrives, rewarding all the good children for behaving all year.

Milwaukee’s editions of a festive Krampusnacht have taken off over the last eight years, with four of them convening in the intimate setting of the Brewery District. Vendors are on the streets, Krampus-costumed iterations roam the streets, and it’s one big community party.

Lots of Visitors

“The businesses would probably have a slow night otherwise, and there are a lot of visitors that come to take it all in,” said Tea Krulos, the event organizer. “Best Place (917 W. Juneau Avenue) is our base of operations and a lot of fun. It looks like a German castle. People visiting there love to take pictures and listen to stories.

“It’s a culture exchange in some ways too,” he said. “There was a lady last year, wearing a white tunic and had a wreath on her head with candles. It’s a Swedish tradition, St. Lucia. The parade is always different, and last year, we had about 130 people signed up. We had a group dressed up as the Ghostbusters too.”

Some of the musicians playing in different venues will also march in the parade, like Wendy Lynn Markus. With a skirt draped in Christmas lights and an impossible violin, she will play at The Courtyard, next to Best Place at 5 p.m., and can be found busking on some corners. Skilled in traditional Irish music, ask her to play a jig.

Unique Vendors

The set-up is similar to last year, with more than 70 unique vendors in the 10th Street area and spread out in various buildings. Items range with a wide variety of mixed items like handmade items, jewelry, candles and dresses.

In a small park, next to the Best Place Café, the Goth Barge DJs will be performing. The Great Stage will host the music with The Mercury Trio, The Squeezettes, and a post-parade monster party with The Extra Crispy Brass Band.

Capt. Pabst’s office, in the corner of The Great Hall is hosting the White Elephant Gift Exchange. Bring a gift in the $5-$10 range, and pick one up, after the parade. It’s also the site for the annual Toys for Tots drop-off, a tradition at the festival. The Activities Room has the Kids’ Krampus Hour and at 7:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Theremin Society.

“The buildings are all former Pabst buildings, and the hotel is actually where they brewed the beer,” Krulos said. “The Brewhouse Inn is where guests and visitors actually stay overnight for the festivities. I’m very proud, because it’s a community event that celebrates local artists and musicians, and it has a welcoming tone.

“It’s like being at a fun party with your neighbors. Every year it keeps growing, as far as participation,” he said. “It’s safe. We have our own security that walks on foot, plus the district has people in vehicles monitoring the area. Hopefully, it will be warmer than last year. But … it’s the night air, and having a good time.

General admission wrist bands are $10 for the event, prior to Nov. 10. After that, they’re $15. For more information, entertainment schedules, and food choices, visit (milwaukeekrampusnacht.com).