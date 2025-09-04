Joe's Walk, Run & Roll Raises Money for Broadscope Disability Services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Broadscope Disability Services Joe's Walk, Run & Roll 5k Participants take off at a past Joe's Walk, Run & Roll 5k

Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll, sponsored by Broadscope Disability Services, takes place this Saturday, Sept. 6 at Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa. Now in its 29th year, the cherished annual event raises critical funds for Broadscope and its mission to support and create opportunities for people with disabilities by way of four programs: Independent Living, Respite Care Coordination, Employment Services and Representative Payee.

Everything kicks off Saturday with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a kid’s fun run at 9:45 a.m. The official 5K run starts at 10 with an accessible 3K where participants may use wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility devices also taking place. Each participant gets a t-shirt and has the option to run, walk or roll in a team. Virtual walk/run/roll options are available to those who cannot be there Saturday.

The top male and female 5K finishers will each be awarded a trophy, while the top three male and female finishers per five-year age group will receive custom medals. After a fun day of races, there will be a reception featuring complimentary lunch, a photo booth, temporary tattoos, Pete’s Pops and more.

Equal Access to Experience

Expand Photo courtesy of Broadscope Disability Services Joe's Walk, Run & Roll 5k Runners keep pace during a past Joe's Walk, Run & Roll 5k

Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll dates back to 1975, when Joe Lubarsky, a man who lives with cerebral palsy, hosted a sit-up contest in order to raise money for a United Cerebral Palsy telethon. After more than 10 years of Lubarsky raising money in exchange for running 10 miles during winter, Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll officially became an annual community event starting 1999.

Broadscope Executive Director Mary Schinkowitch said in a press release, “At Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll, we witness firsthand how much better the world can be when people with disabilities have equal access to fun and shared experiences.”

For over 50 years, Greenfield-based Broadscope Disability Services has created a more inclusive community for people with disabilities across southeastern Wisconsin, serving more than one thousand individuals every year. In addition to Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll, the organization hosts two other annual charity events, Taste of Milwaukee and MillerCoors Charlie Kapp Charity Golf Challenge.

Register for Joe’s Walk, Run & Roll at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/JoesRunWalkandRoll. Email Nancy McCaskey at nmccaskey@broadscope.org with any questions.