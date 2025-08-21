Kegel’s Brings Milwaukee’s Biggest Oktoberfest to Henry Maier Festival Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Milwaukee Oktoberfest Milwaukee Oktoberfest 2025 Milwaukee Oktoberfest 2025

Beer and German traditions are part of the foundation and fabric of Milwaukee. What better way to celebrate the city’s German heritage than the 15th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest, presented by one of the region’s longest running German restaurants, Kegel’s Inn in West Allis, and Swarmm Events. This year the city’s celebration of beer, culture, and community, is moving to Henry Maier Festival Park and will take place Friday through Saturday, October 3–5.

For several years Milwaukee Oktoberfest was held in Downtown Milwaukee Cathedral Square, but the park proved too small for the overflow crowds. Organizers are excited to move the event to Henry Maier Festival Park, honoring the original vision of Mayor Henry Maier for festivals to held on those grounds that bring the community together on the city’s beautiful lakefront.

This year’s Milwaukee Oktoberfest will bring the traditions and community spirit of Munich to Milwaukee, and will feature:

Music and seating at covered Leinenkugel’s Main Stage, Hofbrau Beer Garden & Gruber Law Community Stage

Authentic German Beers from Molson Coors & Beer Capitol including: Hofbrau, Leinenkugels and local brews.

NA beverages, wine, spirits and Jagermeister cocktails

Traditional German food by Kegel’s Inn.

Large vendor market, hammer schlaggen and other games.

Traditional bands, German cultural performances and folk music on multiple stages.

Family-focused activities, kids’ area, and more.

$6 early bird tickets on sale now

VIP tickets and table reservations available

“This festival belongs to the people of Milwaukee,” said Julian Kegel of Kegel’s Inn. “We’ve poured our hearts into German hospitality at Kegel’s Inn for almost a century, and now we’re taking that spirit to the lakefront. Our dream is to build a space where neighbors, newcomers, and generations of families can raise a stein together—not just to celebrate Oktoberfest, but to celebrate each other.”

For details about Oktoberfest at Henry Maier Festival Park, October 3–5, 2025—including tickets and event information— visit www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com

Volunteer opportunities and vendor applications will be available at www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com