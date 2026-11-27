× Expand Photo by Troy Freund Photography Krampus A Krampus roams around the grounds of the Milwaukee Brewery District, during the 2022 Krampusnacht event.

The legend of the Krampus, and the night it roams around looking for bad boys and girls, is a tradition set in Austrian and German regions. Milwaukee has seen the Krampusnacht event grow, from the early days on restaurant grounds to taking over the city’s legendary brewery district, for a night.

“It’s an opportunity for people to dress in costumes, as they would like, come out, and have fun,” said Tea Krulos, the event’s organizer. “This is our fifth year in the Brewery District, and the local businesses have been very helpful and accommodating.

“There were more than 6,000 people drawn to the district last year, and no problems, just good vibes,” Krulos said. “Part of the success is that businesses see that we draw good people, and they're reciprocating. We are very grateful for their kind assistance and being able to enjoy a unique event in this city.”

Vendors and Goodies

Krampusnacht is being held Sunday, December 6, with businesses being open for food and other wares throughout the neighborhood and the evening festivities start, around 6:00p.m., with darkness as a cover.

Juneau Avenue will be cordoned off, between 9th to 11th streets, to allow safe pedestrian passage. On 10th Street, numerous vendors will be selling their goodies including a few coffee spots with singular blends.

The main event is the parade featuring all manner of Krampus visages, musicians, revelers that starts at 7 p.m., although the pre-congregating and organizing for parade participants starts at 6:30 p.m., in an alley corridor near the Best Place at 917 W. Junea Avenue.

Krampus Parade

The parade steps off with the electronic band, Robot Witch, leading the way. They will play a set at the Great Hall, at Best Place, immediately after the parade. Violinist Wendy O’Lynn is a mainstay and performer during the procession walking up Juneau Avenue. She will perform a set at the Blue Ribbon Hall, a smaller venue in the complex, immediately after the parade too.

“They have been the default Krampusnacht center for the last five years,” Krulos said. “There is a cool and relaxed, nice vibe to this entire event. I think the growth has been a great, steady increase in numbers over the last nine years.

The first year we had about 500 people, and that number topped 6,000 last year to include a lot of local artists, musicians and performers, which is the most rewarding part,” he said. “The costumes, people roaming the district free of traffic and safety concerns makes this a family-type event. An ultimate friendly, safe place.”

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Krulos also noted, the event has drawn visitors from around the. Midwest, and beyond, with many people visiting Milwaukee for the first time, as a result.

The gateway effect leads many into the spaces where performers and musicians provide entertainment that is not only unique, but in keeping with the theme of the event. “We're very proud that the brewery district has accepted us because of the respectful crowds that we attract,” Krulos said. “People attending the event feel safe, whether in costume or bringing families to enjoy the food and the atmosphere. It's a fun evening.”

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