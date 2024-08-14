Lakefront Brewery and Riverwest Elementary Collaborate on Playground Renovation Fundraiser

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lakefront Brewery Fund the Fun Banner

Lakefront Brewery is teaming up with Riverwest Elementary School to raise funds for an eco-friendly playground renovation designed by the nonprofit organization Reflo. This initiative, part of Lakefront's Ripple Effect donation program, aims to create a greener and safer outdoor space for the students.

The renovation plan involves replacing 27,200 square feet of asphalt with green spaces and multipurpose recreational and educational areas. It also includes stormwater management, which is expected to handle approximately 137,615 gallons of water per rain event, making the playground safer for the children.

Lakefront Brewery is contributing to the fundraising efforts through various initiatives. Starting August 13, they will sell "Fund the Fun" crowlers—32-ounce cans filled with any Lakefront beer on tap. For each crowler sold, Lakefront will match an additional $5, making a total donation of $10 per crowler. These crowlers are available for purchase at the brewery or can be ordered online for pickup.

In September, Lakefront will also offer customers the option to round up their bills, with the additional funds going directly to the playground project.

The highlight of the fundraising efforts will be an Adult Spelling Bee, scheduled for Thursday, September 19 at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall. Teams of up to six people can participate in this bar trivia-style spelling bee by purchasing a table for $120 (plus fees). All proceeds from table sales and $1 from every beer purchased that day will be donated to the playground renovation. The event will also feature a silent auction, with items including a signed Damian Lillard jersey and basketball. The top three spelling bee teams will receive Lakefront gift cards as prizes.

The spelling bee event begins at 5:30 p.m., with the competition starting at 6:30 p.m. While participation in the spelling bee requires a table reservation, the event is open to everyone. Table reservations are available here.

Riverwest Elementary estimates the renovation will cost over $200,000 and is calling on the community to support the project. Those unable to attend the event can still contribute through direct donations.

For more details about the renovation project or to donate, visit here.