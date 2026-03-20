Man on the Moon Events and Abloom Farm Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Wedding Experience

× Expand Man on the Moon Events and Abloom Farm One of the venue spaces at Abloom Farm with the Man on the Moon Events and Abloom Farm logos

Abloom Farm and Man on the Moon Events have entered into a new partnership designed to elevate the overall wedding experience for couples celebrating at Abloom Farm. Through this collaboration, Man on the Moon Events will oversee and operate the bar program at Abloom Farm through its bartending division, Over the Moon Bartending. This new partnership allows both teams to bring an unmatched experience for one of the most important aspects of Wisconsin wedding’s: the bar.

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Man on the Moon Events is a Milwaukee based event services company that operates several divisions including Over the Moon Bartending, Lunar Frequencies DJ service, Under the Sun Event Production, and a pair of venues in Milwaukee. The company has spent more than a decade building a reputation for creative event experiences, exceptional service, and hospitality.

With this partnership, Over the Moon Bartending will take the lead on developing and managing Abloom Farm’s bar operations. “The goal is simple: transform the beverage program into one of the most memorable parts of the wedding experience, at one of Wisconsin’s most beautiful venues” said owner, John Crone. Rather than viewing the bar as just a service station, the team approaches it as an extension of the celebration itself. Signature cocktails, comprehensive packages, and top rated bar staff all come together to help create an unforgettable atmosphere.

In addition to managing the beverage program, couples hosting their weddings at Abloom will also receive priority access to the broader Man on the Moon Events network of services. This includes event coordination, DJ services, photography services, floral design, and officiating services. By offering access to this integrated group of creative partners, couples have the option to simplify their planning process while ensuring each element of their celebration works together cohesively. “The natural beauty of the Abloom property is obvious. We are so excited & grateful to help so many couples at this amazing venue.”

Abloom Farm itself has quickly become known for offering something that many venues cannot: a true wedding weekend experience. Rather than squeezing a celebration into one rushed day, couples and their guests are invited to settle into the property and enjoy an entire weekend. This extended format creates a more relaxed and meaningful atmosphere where families and friends can connect, relax, and fully enjoy the celebration.

Couples can move between old growth forest, gardens, rustic barns, and the brand new Great Room, constructed in their Airbnb. The idea is to create a more authentic experience throughout the weekend while never needing to leave the venue. This variety allows each celebration to feel dynamic and personal, with different spaces used for ceremonies, cocktail hours, dinners, and late night gatherings.

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The venue also offers flexible spaces that adapt easily to different wedding styles. Whether a couple envisions a relaxed garden dinner, a formal barn reception, or something entirely unique, the property provides the freedom to design a weekend that reflects their personality while still preserving the character and charm that makes Abloom special.

Together, Abloom Farm and Man on the Moon Events share a commitment to thoughtful hospitality, creative experiences, and exceptional service. By combining Abloom’s immersive wedding setting with Man on the Moon’s event expertise, the partnership aims to create one of the most distinctive and memorable wedding venues available.

For more information about Abloom Farm, visit www.abloomfarm.com or contact info@abloomfarm.com. To learn more about Man on the Moon Events and its services, visit www.manonthemoonevents.com or contact info@manonthemoonevents.com.