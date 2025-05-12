Man on the Moon Events Is Raising the Bar for Milwaukee Celebrations

Expand Photo courtesy of Man on the Moon Events John Crone John Crone

Milwaukee’s event scene has a bold new presence in Man on the Moon Events. Under the ownership of John Crone, the company draws on more than two decades of high-end event experience to offer a more comprehensive approach to celebration and hospitality.

Man on the Moon Events began with it’s cornerstone brand: Over the Moon Bartending. Consistently recognized as one of Wisconsin’s top bar catering services, Over the Moon is known for award winning cocktails, and seamless event bar management. The company expanded in 2024, by acquiring River Valley Historic Venue. A versatile venue space, with a blend of industrial character and modern comfort, all from a prime location in downtown Milwaukee. The venue has quickly become a favorite for weddings, and private events thanks to its industrial-chic aesthetic, and exceptional hospitality.

With a long-standing reputation for unmatched service and forward-thinking planning, Crone and his team are proud to announce the company’s two new divisions.

Under the Sun Event Production offers a wide range of consultation, planning, rentals, and logistical support. The focus of the division is to provide hands-on consulting and training for bars and restaurants, helping increase revenue, elevate guest experience, & improve workflow. From menu strategy to staff development, UTS gives hospitality businesses the tools to grow.

Lunar Frequencies brings events to life with professional sound, lighting, and PA solutions, designed to match the style of any occasion. In addition to DJ services, the division also offers dance floors, dance floor décor, and party favors for any type of celebration, corporate, or charitable event.

Man on the Moon aims to be a pillar in the Milwaukee community by actively supporting nonprofits and charitable events. The team is passionate about partnering with organizations to elevate fundraisers and strengthen community programs.

From intimate weddings to corporate summits and large-scale fundraisers, Man on the Moon Events delivers seamless coordination, clear communication, and a consistently elevated guest experience.

Learn more at www.ManOnTheMoonEvents.com or connect with the team on social media.