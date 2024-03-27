Marcus Performing Arts Center Unveils 2024/25 Season

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Beetlejuice Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Miss Argentina) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announced their 2024/25 season lineup, featuring timeless classics, brand-new national tours and fan favorites.

The upcoming season, dubbed the Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season, promises a journey through the world of musical theater, showcasing eight Broadway shows alongside a variety of dynamic arts and cultural events.

“We are thrilled to present an extraordinary lineup at the Marcus Performing Arts Center this season that will captivate and inspire audiences,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “From regional premieres to timeless favorites, we are committed to providing diverse and transformative artistic experiences that reflect the vibrancy of our community.”

Among the highlights of the Broadway lineup are the highly anticipated return of Wicked, the Wisconsin premiere of MJ The Musical, Beetlejuice, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and The Book of Mormon. The season will also include performances from Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

“The 2024/25 Broadway season features a stellar lineup of shows, with something truly for everyone,” said Johnson Financial Group President and CEO Jim Popp. “In alignment with our philanthropic commitment to build thriving communities, Johnson Financial Group is proud to partner with the Marcus Performing Arts Center to bring our region such dynamic and diverse performing arts experiences.”

The Broadway season will run from October 2024 to August 2025, with Beetlejuice kicking off in October followed by Elf The Musical in November-December and Chicago in January 2025. The season will conclude with Wicked in July-August 2025.

In addition to the Broadway lineup, MPAC is introducing new three-show seasons of MPAC Presents Dance and Jazz for 2024/25. These series will continue to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion through the performing arts, with highlights including a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company, a performance from five-time GRAMMY Award-winner esperanza spalding and a multi-day residency with Ladies of Hip Hop.

Furthermore, MPAC will offer a range of educational and community engagement activities throughout the season, including masterclasses, workshops, Q&A sessions, post-show talkbacks and more in partnership with local schools and community organizations.

Details of the complete season, as well as ticket information, can be found on the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.