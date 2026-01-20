Marquette University Launches International Film Festival

Expand Courtesy of Marquette University Marquette University International Film Festival - 2026 Poster Marquette University International Film Festival 2026 schedule

Marquette University’s Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures will host the Marquette University International Film Festival from Monday, Jan. 26 through Friday, Jan. 30.

The festival, free and open to the public, will take place at the Weasler Auditorium, 1506 W. Wisconsin Ave. The festival features a diverse selection of international and critically acclaimed films from Germany, Italy, France, Greece, China and the U.S. Included are feature films and documentaries exploring global cultures, social issues and human experiences.

Festival Schedule

Monday, January 26

Expand © XYZ Films Gaza Surf Club (2016) Gaza Surf Club (2016)

5:30 p.m. — Gaza Surf Club (1h 36m)

7:30 p.m. — Life Is Beautiful (1h 58m)

Tuesday, January 27

Expand © Zeitgeist Films Agnès Varda in The Gleaners & I (2000) Agnès Varda in The Gleaners & I (2000)

5:30 p.m. — The Gleaners and I (1h 22m)

7:30 p.m. — Children of a Lesser God (1h 59m)

Wednesday, January 28

5:30 p.m. — Goodbye Lenin (2h 01m)

7:45 p.m. — The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2h 01m)

Thursday, January 29

5:30 p.m. — Icebox (1h 26m)

7:30 p.m. — Farewell My Concubine (2h 37m)

Friday, January 30

Expand © Off The Fence War on Education (2024) War on Education (2024)

5:30 p.m. — De temps en temps (student film by Riley Condon, 1h 40m)

7:30 p.m. — War on Education (1h 06m)

The festival is sponsored by The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, The Helen Way Klingler College of Arts & Sciences, The Office of Inclusion and Belonging, The Institute for Women's Leadership, Marquette University College of Education, and Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc.

All films are in DVD format.

Contact: sarah.gendron@mu.edu