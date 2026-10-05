Matching Energy on Canine Adventure Walks with Off Leash MKE

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lori Riegler - Off Leash MKE Lori Riegler and Off Leash MKE dogs Lori Riegler and Off Leash MKE dogs (including Cooper, second from right, plaid bandana)

Growing up, Milwaukee native Lori Riegler’s only pet was a duck she brought home from a grade school hatching project. But you wouldn’t guess it from the way she effortlessly communicates with her adopted stray Bichon-terrier mix, Cooper, or the way she and her team care for hundreds of canine and feline clients at her local pet care business, Off Leash MKE.

Riegler’s prior career path doesn’t exactly shout pet care at first glance either, having worked in the music industry in Chicago and New York for nearly two decades. With a young daughter in tow and a need for stability, she returned to Milwaukee in the late aughts, transitioning to work in healthcare. While working, Riegler volunteered for the humane society, gradually growing more passionate about animal advocacy and care. Eventually, she resolved it was time for another career change. “I was like, this would be great to make working with animals my full-time job.”

Origin Story

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lori Riegler - Off Leash MKE Adventure Club dogs A group of Adventure Club dogs ready for their daily outing.

Enter Off Leash MKE, a holistic and personalized pet care service specializing in enrichment and socialization. It began with a common thread Riegler noticed amongst healthcare workers. There was not enough time in the day to care for their pets—and not just the walks, but the feeding, socialization and enrichment. “I [knew] a group of resident physicians that were starting out in the first year of their surgical residency, and they had insane schedules...and they got puppies. [They] needed more than just a 30-minute walk... I was picking up the dogs together, and they all knew each other, because their parents kind of knew each other.”

Even in the early days, when Off Leash MKE was a one-woman show, there were inklings of Riegler’s goal to deliver more intentional care and build community amongst Milwaukee’s working pet parents, starting with her initial focus on healthcare professionals. “You’re taking care of other people, you’re emotionally drained, you’re physically drained. It saps everything out of you. Your dog is your happy place, you come home, you had like the day from Hell... and your dog is totally taken care of, and you don’t have to worry.”

Now a robust team, just shy of 20 certified specialists and handlers, Off Leash MKE is known best for their dog walking Adventure Club. On a typical adventure, handlers walk dogs in a small group of 2-3 matched by age, stamina and needs, taking them to a new fun destination in the Milwaukee area each day: perhaps a new park, or the riverwalk, or a friendly neighborhood street. Off Leash MKE also offers solo “Sniffaris,” a decompression walk on a long leash where dogs are freer to move how they like and are encouraged to sniff about slowly rather than urgently get all their little steps in for the day. Once a week, handlers take dogs on “The Big Adventure,” a regular meet up with fellow Off Leash MKE dogs at a park in Menomonee Falls.

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“Because we're in Wisconsin, there's weather that we have to factor in,” acknowledges Riegler. “If it's a rainy day we do have an indoor space that we can go to.” She points to their Wauwatosa indoor dog gym, also used for agility, puppy school and life skills training sessions.

What makes Off Leash MKE different?

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lori Riegler - Off Leash MKE Lori Riegler Lori Riegler trains two Off Leash MKE pups.

Thoughtfulness and peace of mind are at the core of Riegler’s mission at Off Leash MKE. They take a relationship-first approach, putting time into building strong rapport with both pets and parents. Each new client, whether booking basic in-home care or joining up with the Adventure Club, starts out with a one-on-one meet and greet. The consistency of their care that follows, Riegler says, is what further nurtures trust between specialists and clients.

Off Leash MKE is also rigorous in their training standards, requiring 30 hours of training in the field for new pet care specialists, including animal first aid and CPR. They use a fear free approach in their pet care and training, meaning no use of restrictive or harmful tools like prongs or shock collars. Riegler says she looks for people of course with prior animal care experience, though more specifically folks who understand dog body language and are good at making wise, conscientious decisions.

A big part of Off Leash MKE’s specialty is personalization of care for in-home visits and pet sitting, whether their clients need vet administration, special dietary considerations or even puzzles for further engagement. Riegler says she always aims to meet pets and parents where they are. She also has plenty of good stories from years of delivering highly customized pet care. “One dog, he’s a Bernese [Mountain Dog]... he doesn't always want to come in from outside. So, his mom had to buy whipped cream. That was like the bribe... nd she saves that just for when our team comes over. So, it works, you know, we get creative.”

(And for all this talk of canines, it bears repeating that Off Leash MKE also does in-home care for cats.)

Future plans

Riegler wants animal care to be seen as a legit gig worthy of a living wage, not just a side hustle. It makes sense, too, given the extent of the care Riegler and her team regularly provide to Milwaukee critters. “This is their career. I want them to continue to get the wage they deserve for doing such a specialized job. It takes such a well-rounded skill set and it can be stressful.”

Off Leash MKE already offers one on one training sessions and group classes at their Wauwatosa Gym, but Riegler is excited to soon launch a Tricks Lab, structured with multiple levels for dogs and parents up for an advanced training challenge.

To her point on building community, Off Leash MKE regularly hosts public events as an opportunity to engage with fellow pet parents. Dog Yoga and dog-friendly Sound Baths are two of their more popular recurring events, while their annual Halloween party and costume contest is possibly the cutest. This year’s Howl-O-Weenie will be held at Boone & Crockett on October 24 from 3-6 p.m. in celebration of Off Leash MKE’s 10-year anniversary.

As for where you can find Lori Riegler in the wild, you just might catch her out on a personal Sniffari with Cooper—now a spoiled old man, who doesn’t mind being plopped in a stroller once he’s tired of sniffin’. “I make sure he gets out and lives his best life.”