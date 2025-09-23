Meet Hippie Tom, Wisconsin’s Celebrity Salvage Dealer

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Hippie Tom

Hippie Tom Cerny is 75 years old and lives alone on his Serendipity Farm near Waterford, a patch of rural Wisconsin so quiet you can hear the trees talking. He isn’t a rock star. He isn’t a novelist. He isn’t even an influencer. He’s something more rare: a “picker.” He can look at a rusted dustpan and see not trash, but potential.

His farm is a kingdom of the forgotten. Forty-five buildings groaning under the weight of a hundred thousand relics: antiques, architectural salvage, furniture and straight-up junk. You want nostalgia? He probably has it. A chipped lawn ornament. A scratched rocking chair. A road sign. A weathered suitcase. The sort of castoff that carries plaintive conversations, waiting for someone to feel its history.

Most of the year, Serendipity Farm is a monastic retreat, hidden along a back road with no neighbors, no telephone poles, no racket. But three weekends a year, the quiet turns to human hubbub. Bargain hunters, collectors, and the just plain curious descend like pilgrims on a holy site, rifling through the long-ago memorabilia, haggling with the high priest, Hippie Tom.

Television named him. The History Channel’s “American Pickers” stumbled onto Tom in 2010, rechristened him “Hippie Tom,” and gave him a fountain of fame. One day, he was a guy with buildings full of castoffs and the next, a reality-TV celebrity with faraway fans who made pilgrimages.

On the first morning of his latest sale, I met Hippie Tom on his farm. Customers drifted between buildings, pulling at treasures, while Tom and I sat on a weathered bench. He is tall, a little stooped, bandana knotted like a crown, eyes twinkling under shaggy brows. He looks like The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, but he doesn’t sing. He talks slow, calm, as if there’s nothing in the world to hurry for. And when he smiles, which is often, you see exactly why people come back, year after year, to pick through the ruins of his obsession.

You are considered a highly eccentric character. What was it like for you growing up?

I grew up in a conservative family in Milwaukee, Greenfield and then Hales Corners. My parents had a simplistic house, and they were very neat. My dad was an inspector for Wisconsin Electric. He investigated accidents. My mother was a homemaker. I went to Whitnall High School in Hales Corners. Graduated in 1968.

Late 1960s, that was the height of the hippie era.

Yeah, perfect era for me.

What did you do after high school?

I worked at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. I loved working in the grocery business. When I was about 17, I became assistant manager, kind of ran the store on weekends. I loved the thousands of items we would rotate and sell. The more items, the happier I was.

Good training for your business now.

Yeah, maybe too much training. (laughing)

Keep going on with your background, your jobs and career.

I had a fairly high number in the draft, and I figured I was headed to Vietnam where the war was raging. At first, I thought I’d go to Canada, but in 1970, I was accepted at Whitewater University, and I majored in ceramics and pottery for about seven years. I met my partner, Eric Becker, and we later ended up with a pottery production business. We sold our pots at Summerfest. We made about $3,000 and that kept us going for the whole year. We lived in a Volkswagen van in the Arts building at Whitewater.

Did you consider yourself a hippie back then?

Oh, yeah, no house or apartment. We’d hang out at the bars in Whitewater, then sleep in the van on university property. We had access to all the art departments. The teachers loved us. But after seven years, we were asked to leave. The dean kicked us out.

How do you define “hippie” as you see yourself?

Well, we did not pay house rent, lived in our vehicle, did our work in a rent-free building at the college. I tried to be self-sufficient, not rely on “the Man” for money. But I did need money, so I worked at Kohl’s at night and came back and slept in the van and made pottery. Back then, there was free love, a lot of free love. Many young guys had gone to Vietnam, and girls needed guys. I was happy to give those girls companionship. (laughing)

What did you do after you were kicked out of Whitewater?

We bought a building on Highway 32 in Racine and kept producing pottery, 17 years in all, until 1987 when my partner Eric and I split. Wisconsin Electric bought our property. I had gotten married in 1983, and bought this farm in 1993, 211 acres. At two different times, I sold parcels to the Department of Natural Resources. My property is now 36 acres, and I lease 22 acres to a farmer.

When did you get involved in collecting your wide range of stuff?

My uncle had a hat shop in Milwaukee on Third and National. When he died, my relatives asked me to look at the building. Lots of stuff, but the best things were 5,000 hats in bags in the alley. I packed up the hats and sold them all for $2 each at my little store in Waukesha. That was a good time. I was still sleeping in my van.

You bought this property in 1993. When did you get into this collecting business here on the farm?

I was kind of in the collecting business before 1993. It took 51 semi-trucks to move my wife and me out of Racine to this farm. For the next 31 years, more stuff just kept flowing in.

Do you mean people bring their stuff to you, drop it off?

Yes, they drop it off to get rid of it. I don’t pay for the stuff, although I might do trade deals.

How many buildings filled with those items are here on your property?

Forty-five buildings filled to the top. For 20 years, I constructed one building per year. But there is no room anymore. I just have to keep packing items on top of one another. But I am too old to build another one.

What are your favorite buildings?

My favorite is the greenhouse I rescued. I bought it for $75 and took it down and rebuilt it with my friend Charlie. It was probably built in the ’50s and all the glass had slid down over the years. I feel really good about saving that building.

And you built that church on the back of your property. It’s filled with religious artifacts.

I built the church to accommodate a couple doors from a Thiensville church that I picked up at a flea market. I tried to sell the doors but couldn’t, so I figured as long as I had the doors I might as well use them. I built a church around those beautiful doors. They deserved to have a building.

What are some of your favorite items here?

I love chairs. I will pick up a discarded chair on the side of the road anywhere. I think I have 400 chairs in the big barn. I also have about 1,000 invoices in my house dated 1850 from Milwaukee vendors back then. The penmanship is so cool. Wisconsin State Historical Society wanted me to donate them, but I turned them down.

How about the bigger things?

I like little things—hammers, dust pans, ice picks, hoses, yard statues, tools, toys.

What does the future look like for you?

I need to sell more items, but I can’t do an auction because the auctioneer takes a high percent, and the state would get money from me for the sales and income taxes.

You could sell your stuff online.

I don’t know how to do that, and I don’t have someone who would. If I could isolate many of my items, they could look so cool. Now the stuff looks kind of junky all crammed together. My friend, Dave Schlarb, is helping me get organized.

What keeps you going?

My stuff. Ideally, I’d like a Hollywood movie department to come and pick up half my items and use them as props.

So what have you learned after all these years from your unusual journey?

To begin with, I was really shy, but my good friend, Dave, he taught me how to talk to people, find something in common.

You live an isolated life.

I lock up the gates at night, and I live alone, so it can be pretty scary. I live on almost a deserted road. My wife and I divorced three years ago, and now I have just one cat, Pepper, and one horse, Rocky, and a bunch of cats in the barn. I used to have four horses. It can be lonely.

Doing Business on the Serendipity Farm

I left Hippie Tom and wandered his kingdom of clutter. In the big barn, hundreds of wooden chairs dangled from the rafters like a surrealist chandelier. Later, I visited the church and then the greenhouse he built himself. The grounds were a sprawl of objects with no discernible logic, mirrors and mannequins, school desks and straw hats, lawn mowers beside porcelain dolls, Jesus statues watching over rusty tools, radios stacked against wheelbarrows. A walnut dresser. A TV set console. A violin-shaped barometer. An entire life’s worth of other people’s lives scattered across this bucolic farm between trees and ferns and flowers.

When I circled back to the front of the property, I found Tom bent over a long table inside a canvas tent, haggling with customers like it was an art form. Bargaining wasn’t just business, it was theater.

A rural woman held up a purse that had been turned into a planter. Price tag: six bucks.

“I’ll give you five,” she said.

Tom groaned, flipped the six upside down, and pointed. “That says nine dollars.”

She laughed. They bickered, Tom feigned defeat, and finally let her have it for five.

Next came an antique dealer, arms full: a wooden Pepsi crate with 10 milk bottles, a piggy bank and a framed cigarette ad tilted sideways. “Be gentle on me, Tom,” he said.

Tom stroked his beard like Solomon, then pronounced, “Two-sixty.”

The dealer shook his head. “Hundred.”

Tom plucked a few bottles from the crate, recalculated. “One-fifty for what’s left.”

More back-and-forth, until Tom finally sighed and said, “One-fifteen.”

Deal done.

Then a jolly woman showed up holding an oil can with a spout and also a metal flower yard ornament. “Twenty for both,” she offered.

“Fifty,” Tom shot back.

She laughed. “No way.”

“Fine,” he said, upping it. “Fifty-eight.”

She shook her head. “Now you want more? How about 30 for the oil can, 10 for the flower.”

“Okay,” Tom said, pretending to add. “That’s 50 total.”

She laughed again. “No, Tom, your math is off. That’s 40 for both.”

Tom leaned in, one last try. “Fifty.”

She pulled out her wallet. “All I got is 40 cash.”

He grinned. “Sold.”

Watching him spar, I figured Hippie Tom was exactly where he should be after all these years, surrounded by his beloved clutter, bargaining hard but with an ironic twinkle.

“If I could,” he later told me, “I’d keep all my stuff.”

Hippie Tom’s Serendipity Farm, 6404 Marsh Road, Waterford, will be open to the public during his next sale weekend, October 10-12, 2025. Sharpen up your bargaining skills.