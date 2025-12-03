Meet Milwaukee’s Newest Concert Hall: The Argo

× Expand Courtesy of The Argo The Argo - Publicity Event Pictured left to right, Powers, Coate and Bryant.

Maybe it was fate that brought Adam Powers, Josh Bryant, and Andrew J. Coate together while performing in the Chicago music scene. Or maybe, between open mics and gigs, like-minded artists just gotta stick together.

Powers, Josh, and Coate will open the doors to The Argo this first week of December 2025. The venue, located in the former Fox Bay Theater, will be a flexible multipurpose space: a combination 700-capacity concert venue, lounge and 200-capacity ballroom event space with a. Harkening to their roots in the music industry, the team has booked a variety of national and regional artists for their opening calendar and pledges $1 per ticket sale to well-being resources for local artists.

Bryant and Coate both remark that Milwaukee’s music scene is robust but lacks mid-size venues in between its intimate neon-lit dive bars and opulent marquee’d theaters. “Milwaukee is a bit slept on. We’re filling a gap in the market, bringing in national acts that have skipped over Milwaukee, but at least two-thirds of our [opening calendar] acts are local,” Coate explains. He furthers that these national acts will ideally be opened for by local talent. Bryant expresses a frustration many Milwaukee artists have felt, that lacking a mid-size venue to perform in is quite the hindrance to any growing band. “We’re an important steppingstone for these bands as they’re coming up.” While of course offering an array of music acts, The Argo plans to host adaptable programming such as film screenings, comedy events, podcast tapings and more.

Expand Courtesy Three Sixty Design Group The Argo - Lobby Entrance Rendering Rendering of The Argo's lobby space

Coate describes the aesthetic of the refurbished theater as “Art Deco meets Mid Century Modern meets Midwest Cozy … plus a little weird.” The historic Fox Bay Theater ended up being the perfect site for The Argo’s concept, formerly operating as a cinema-grill until its abrupt post-Covid closure in Fall 2020. Bryant described the search process for the site of their forthcoming event venue as disheartening, until their first walkthrough of Fox Bay. “This place had all the bones for what we needed it to be.” He also assures that while few of the theater’s original features remained in good condition, the design and heart of The Argo reference and reimagine the Fox Bay Theater’s Art dDeco roots. The Argo also intends to be a good neighbor, partnering with the Bayshore Mall to eventually provide a free shuttle to and from their parking structure during ticketed events.

Expand Photo courtesy The Argo Site Visit - The Argo The Argo Team on a site visit

The team remarks that they’ve received an outpouring of support, not only from the Whitefish Bay community, but also from property owner New Land Enterprises and design partner Three Sixty (also known for their work on spaces such as Uncle Wolfie’s and Café Benelux). The $7.5 million project has been funded by friends, family, the Village of Whitefish Bay, and private investors, as well as New Land themselves, all out of a deep care for the music industry. They credit this early and substantial support with the remarkably fast renovation of the space, spanning just under five months. Bryant and Coate both remark that the bar accoutrement and sound system were the largest portion of their budget, but that it was important to nail these aspects of the new space for patrons, performers, and employees’ sake.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The venue would not be complete without the incomparable talents of Chef Dan Jacobs. Out of his own interest in The Argo’s concept, Jacobs acted as a consultant and designed the menu for the lounge space. The promise of creating an eclectic, gastropub-style menu to match the needs and flexibility of The Argo presented an exciting new challenge for the Milwaukee chef. “This isn’t, like, DanDan II,” Coate jokes. Importantly, The Argo’s lounge will be open to the public in the near future, no ticket required, meeting Whitefish Bay’s desire for more evening bars and restaurants.

Expand Image courtesy Three Sixty Design Group The Argo Bar and Kitchen Rendering Rendering of The Argo lounge space

Above all, the team aims to make the space a hospitable experience not just for patrons, but for performers. “We know what it’s like to tour,” Coate says with a polite grimace, recalling some of his unpleasant memories of unideal green room conditions. The Argo’s green room will provide performers with showers, laundry machines, and easy load-in routes to the theater and ballroom spaces. “We want to make it accessible for musicians and actually show that we care.” $1 per ticket for regular events will go directly towards well-being resources for local artists, such as mental health services, substance use recovery programs, equipment insurance and more. In alignment with their goal of lowering barriers for artists to thrive in the performing arts, all net profits from The Argo’s soft opening will be donated to Whitefish Bay Public Schools music programs. “It’s difficult to be an artist right now,” Bryant acknowledged. “We benefited from public school music education growing up, so we know that arts funding is often at risk.” They imagine their nonprofit initiatives will evolve over time as local performers’ needs are addressed, but even days before doors open to The Argo, their commitment to artists’ well-being is clear.

The Argo’s soft opening event, this Friday from 8-11pm, will feature performances by VEAUX, Zach Pietrini and the Chris Haise Band. The venue’s grand opening follows on Saturday, December 6 featuring musicians Brian Vander Ark, Goran Kralj and Morgan Dawley.